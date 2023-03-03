The controversy between the opposition and the majority over the new gym planned for the Poggio is inflamed. “In the first part of the works – adviser Angelo Pasini denounces on behalf of Vignola per Tutti, Lega and FdI – there is no money for furnishings and sports equipment. unfinished, and the connection to the public sewer is not even foreseen. The block of ancillary rooms will not be built: offices, closets, etc., which is planned to be built with the second phase. How much public money wasted! From the figure of 2,650 ,000 euros from the first installment, in reality, there would be a shortage of 350,000 from the EIB mortgage contribution which the Giunta seems to have definitively lost, also due to the push and pull with the former contractor, to whom the same was first resolved and then reinstated several times contract. We still don’t even know if the contractual penalty will be applied and to what extent. Also because following the decision to transfer the gym construction site from Via per Sassuolo to the tree-lined green area at ‘Il Poggio’ in via Montanara, the Giunta is not free from possible disputes. However, the 2015 EIB mortgage tranche expired in November 2021, and was reported by the Region to the Ministry in March 2022. Nonetheless, in December 2022, the Council ordered the contract from scratch for the works on the new gymnasium, reserving the right, however, to subsequently reduce, if necessary, the economic framework of the project of 350,000 euros once the works have been entrusted. Creative accounting…It was thought to remedy all this with the auction discount, but we believe the abyss of 350,000 euros creates some problems”.

The mayor Emilia Muratori replies: “There has been talk of a new gym in Vignola since 2015; this administration has announced that it will do it! Minorities continue to disseminate unfounded insinuations when they should rejoice together with the citizens: that there is finally a date for the start of the works (by the end of May, ed) should in fact be a reason to share. homogeneity of functions, so that the still free area next to the Security Pole can be occupied by the future barracks of the carabinieri.It is not true that there has been a waste of public money.

The 350,000 euros deriving from the EIB loans are considered in the economic plan for the simple fact that they have never been revoked. We will proceed for two functional excerpts because, due to the increase in the cost of materials, even the additional 480,000 euros that this administration has obtained from the Region will not be sufficient to cover the increase in costs.

As for relations with the company, if the previous administration had opened a pre-litigation, we instead resolved it… We are here to solve problems, let’s not create new ones artificially!”.

Marco Pederzoli