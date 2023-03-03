9
Fear on a Lufthansa flight from Washington to Dallas was forced to make an emergency landing due to severe turbulence. Seven people were injured. Footage released by some passengers on social media showed trays of food, screens, pillows and other items scattered inside the aircraft due to the severe turbulence that occurred at an altitude of approximately 11,300 meters during the flight over Tennessee .
