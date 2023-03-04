Crouching Dragon: The Fall of the Sky Raiders 5 must-know experience solutions, backstab skills must learn thaumaturgy recommendation｜A series of masterpieces were released in February and March this year, following the earlier “Hogwarts Inheritance”, “Wild Hearts”, “Forked Road” After Traveler 2, “Crouching Dragon: Fall from the Sky” is now launched. The following is the game strategy of “Hong Kong 01” technology plaything flag road,



1. Dissolve feelings



Dissolving is probably the most important system in “Crouching Dragon: Heaven Falls”, which can be understood to a large extent as the wolf’s rebound and seeing through: press O or front + O to defuse the enemy’s attack at the timing of the enemy’s attack. Compared with the “grid files” of other soul-type games, the resolution timing in “Crouching Dragon: Fallen Sky” is relatively early. Players often don’t need to wait until the real attack hits them before pressing O. Instead, they can be a little earlier. Many times The moment before the enemy’s hand is raised to the highest level and the strike is made, it will be successful, and it will often be too late to press it when the enemy strikes.

Almost all attacks in this work can be resolved, including the enemy’s large-scale attacks and flying props such as fireballs; another experience is that some attacks (such as stabs) are easier to resolve with the +O method before; of course most of them The timing of resolving the situation can only be learned from piles of corpses in actual combat.

Successfully defusing the enemy’s attack can increase the “momentum”, and the momentum can be used to perform “stunt skills” (similar to the combat skills in “Eldon’s Ring”) and thaumaturgy (similar to the yin and yang in “Nioh”); when the rhythm When you master it well and can defuse the enemy’s attacks many times, you can have a lot of momentum to use the skills non-stop, greatly improving the output ability.

For example, Zhang Bao’s ground fire, fireball, etc. can be resolved; however, some continuous attacks or attacks with a long judgment time may be hit by subsequent judgments after being resolved.

The last is to resolve although the launch speed is very fast, butdoes not cancel the player’s actions(But you can cancel the part and then straighten it), unlike “God of War”, you can raise the shield at any time during the half of your attack. Therefore, when you want to attack while resolving, you must pay attention to stopping in advance to reserve time for resolving.

2. Backstab & Jump Slash



There was no special teaching in the early days, but in fact, “Crouching Dragon: Fallen Heaven” can perform backstabs just like “Nioh”; as long as the enemy does not find himself, approach the enemy, and then seeThe lock icon turns redWhen you press the triangle (note that it is a triangle), you can launch a backstab.Enemies will hear the player’s footsteps when moving normally, and will be detected even if they approach from behind; but as long asGently push the left Analog to switch to walkingapproach without alerting the enemy to backstab.

Backstab is not a one-hit kill, but in most cases, backstab can kill miscellaneous soldiers in seconds; it is worth mentioning thatBackstab has a long range, you don’t need to stick to the enemy’s back completely, as long as you see the lock mark turns red, you can backstab. In addition, some enemies with slow reactions can also run over and press the triangle to backstab directly before the enemy notices.

This distance is enough to backstab

In addition to the backstab, the falling attack is also an important skill: first lock the enemy, and then press the triangle during the fall from a high place (you will see the lock mark turn red) to launch a special falling attack. Similar to the backstab, it is a powerful attack that directly suppresses the opponent. Like the backstab, the effective distance of the falling attack will be farther than the player imagined; the player can even run up and jump on the edge of the cliff to attack enemies farther away from the edge of the cliff, which is a very practical skill.

Enemies at a certain distance from the edge of the cliff can also fall to attack

3. Look at the morale level to know the way



Morale is the core system in “Crouching Dragon: Fallen Sky” in addition to defusing: Both the enemy and the enemy have morale levels ranging from 0 to 20. The higher the morale, the higher the attack and defense power will be. Players can increase their morale level by defeating enemies and setting battle flags at designated locations; morale will drop when players die in a level.

Generally speaking, the level can be divided into 3 to 4 stages, and every 5 morale levels is a stage; if the player finds that the morale level of the enemy in front of him is much higher than his own, it probably means that the player has missed the point of the game. It’s better to go back and find a place to play war chess. After all, even miscellaneous soldiers will become difficult to deal with when morale is lower than the opponent’s. Elite enemies can send the player back to the starting point with one or two moves at any time.

4. Kill the wizard first



There will be “wizard” enemies in many levels. This kind of wizard will strengthen the nearby enemy soldiers. The morale level of the strengthened enemy soldiers will be greatly improved (usually 5~6 levels), and will be covered with a very domineering black Qi effect (somewhat like Street Fighter’s wave of killing intent). As long as you kill the wizard first, the enemy’s strengthening effect will disappear, and the wizard will not be revived because the player dies or rests at the battle flag; therefore, when you find an enemy with “waves of killing intent”, you should first find out the wizard and kill it Push off again.

5. Weapon Enhancement



The weapons and armors in “Crouching Dragon: Fall from the Sky” can be strengthened, and the strengthening needs to consume materials (ore); and the effect of weapon strengthening is very obvious, as long as the attack power is +1, the difference is far away; at the same time, although weapons are divided into rarities, But in the early and mid-term, the effect of enhancement will be much higher than the rarity, and a 1-star weapon with +1 will be stronger than a 4-star weapon with +0.

Therefore, it is recommended to choose a weapon that you are comfortable with and strengthen it intensively to increase the attack power; if it is not too troublesome, it is recommended to destroy the wooden boxes in the level as much as possible when clearing the level. Sometimes there will be props including strengthening materials, so you can gather enough materials Upgrading your equipment can increase your combat power.

Early easy to use thaumaturgy recommendation



– Activation

For a certain period of time, add blood-sucking effects to the character symbols within the range. The number of “element bottles” in the early days was limited, and the ability to recover blood is very valuable. Although the amount of recovery is not much, but if you can cooperate with backstab/fall attack/body collapse attack, you can recover a lot of HP in one go.

– Speed

Increase the speed of movement, although the effective time is not long, but the speed is increased a lot. After using the super speed technique, many attacks can be dodged as long as you move horizontally. It is very practical when fighting strong enemies and bosses.

– Flame Curse

Shoot a ball of flames in front of yourself, similar to the “Big Fury” in Dark Souls. It is characterized by a very high interrupt ability and can be used to interrupt the enemy’s attack. It is very practical in many occasions.

– Scattering Flame Curse

Although the power is low, if all the bullets hit, it can accumulate a considerable amount of stamina, and a few more shots can knock the enemy to pieces.

In addition, note that many thaumaturgies require a morale level to use. In other words, even if you bring these thaumaturgies at the beginning of the level, you cannot use them;

– poison bomb

Anyone who has played Dark Souls knows that poison can be used infinitely in some places, and it can be used to “death” some powerful enemies that are normally difficult to deal with.