Original title: McIlroy one-shot lead on CJ Cup Mobile Day is expected to reach world No. 1 for ninth time

(PGA Tour PGATOUR/Photo) On October 23rd, Beijing time, the CJ Cup, held at Congaree Golf Club in Richland, South Carolina, ended the contest of the mobile day.

Defending champion Rory McIlroy handed over a 67 (-4) this round, and after catching two eagles, he rose to the top of the leaderboard (total score -13) and will enter the final round with a one-shot advantage. The 36-hole tied leader Jon Rahm (-1 in this round) and Kurt Beishan (-1 in this round) ranked in T2 with a total score of -12. Also in T2 was Lee Kyung-hoon, who had the best score of the round at 66 (-5).

The current world number one Scotty Schaeffler (+3 in this round) is currently ranked in T47 with a total score of E, and is likely to give up the throne of the ball. In the same column of T47 is Rich Fowler (+2 this round).

McIlroy expected to be king again

Scottie Schaeffler is No. 1 in the world since winning the World Championships-Dell Technologies match play on March 27 local time, while Northern Irish king Rory McIlroy is set to return to the top spot this week , any one of the following conditions must be met:

1. McIlroy wins while Schaeffler ranks below T2 alone or tied for second.

2. McIlroy finished second alone, while Schaeffler ranked lower than 34th alone.

(On the 7th hole, McIlroy advanced the second birdie in the front nine)

After hitting 67 (-4) with 2 eagles, 3 birds and 3 bogeys in this round, Mai Tianwang’s hopes of being crowned world number one for the ninth time have greatly increased, and he will take the lead (total score -13) with a one-shot advantage. Enter the final round. On the other hand, Scotty Schaeffler did not perform well in this round (+3 in this round), and only ranked T47 with a total score of E.

“Except for those two holes (the eagle on the 4th and 12th holes), my result this round was just par,” McIlroy calmly commented on his performance in this round, “I felt like I was a little confused when I first came up. But enough to stay in front and get a good result.”

(On the 12th hole, McIlroy made a long push to catch the eagle and rose to the first place alone)

McIlroy's most recent ascent to world No. 1 was in February 2020 before being replaced by Jon Rahm in July, and his first ascent was a full decade ago when the 22-year-old Wheat won a Honda After the elite game, he became the second-youngest player in history. (Tiger Woods was only 21 years and 24 weeks old when he first reached the summit) "It's been two years since I was No. 1, and a lot has happened," McIlroy said in an interview. "I don't think this time[the rush to the top spot]might be as exciting as it was in 2012. But it's pretty much the same. Because of what I've been through the past few years, it's going to make more sense this time around."

(McIlroy in this round)

While the title fight is the biggest focus of the week, the defending champion and FedExCup champion's attention is focused on the current game, said McIlroy, who holds 22 PGA Tour victories: " You know, if I can play the game I want, the rankings will come naturally. If I win the game, it will all work out."

Leaderboard

A total of five players were within three shots of the leader, and three of them were just one shot behind.

(On the 15th hole, Ram bunker cut to the edge of the hole, followed by birdie)

The last time McIlroy was "thrown off" the throne was the Spanish king Jon Rahm, who is now the fifth in the world with 4 birdies and 3 bogeys in this round of 70 (-1), with a total of -12. Grades are in T2.

"As always, whoever has the lowest score wins," Rahm said. "It's a PGA Tour tournament, and there's always someone who's going to come out on top with a final-round play, and I hope that's me."

(On the 8th hole, Li Jingxun attacked the flag, then made a birdie)

The best score in this round was 66 (-5), including South Korean player Lee Kyung-hoon and Cameron Young, who just won the PGA Tour Rookie of the Year last season (Related reading: Cameron Young was elected to the 2022 PGA Tour) Rookie of the Year, winner of the Arnold Palmer Award) and a total of four players shot this score. As a result, Lee Kyung-hoon moved up to T2, joining the first tier of the championship, having won two PGA Tour events before.

After 36 holes, Kurt Kitayama, who was tied for the lead with Rahm, had a 70 (-1) this round and was also in T2. ​​He is expected to hit his first PGA Tour victory.

Tyler Moore (-4 in this round) and Aaron Wise (E in this round) are in T5 with a total score of -10. Moore has not yet had a winning record, while Wise holds a PGA Tour championship.

Behind them are T7's Kim Joo-hyung (-2 in this round) and Brandon Todd (-2 in this round), with a total score of -9.

The best ball of the round came from Wyndham Clark, who was in the same group as Kim Joo-hyung. He scored a hole-in-one on the 10th hole of 181 yards. He is currently ranked T18 with a total score of -6.

