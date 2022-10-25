Reddit reported the first case of the PCIe 12+4 Pin (12VHPWR) powering a GeForce RTX 4090 burning and melting the plug.

A player with the ID u/reggie_gakil on Reddit posted a picture on the NVIDIA subreddit of a burned-out graphics card PCIe 12+4 Pin (12VHPWR), the picture shows, including a PCIe 12+4 Pin (12VHPWR) and a power connection on the PCB Both eventually fell into flames and melted.

Looking closely at the picture, it seems that the problem occurs around the main 12 pins under the top four extra pins. But almost the entire adapter burned out and melted. The supplied wire confirms NVIDIA’s official specs, and it has been reported before that bending the wire or applying too much pressure to the wire can cause abnormal temperatures that can eventually lead to issues like this.

The user reported that when he was playing RDR2 on his NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 PC, the graphics card suddenly caught fire and burned out the power connector. He also said it could be a faulty cable, although the cause of the problem cannot be figured out until more information is available.

I recently found out that the PCIe 12+4 Pin (12VHPWR) adapter cable for GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card is really too thick to manage in a smaller PC case, and it really hits the side panels a lot. The user will therefore have to bend the wire frequently to close the panel, but again this is not recommended as it may heat the wire and cause the adapter to burst and catch fire.

