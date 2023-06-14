Players question the performance of the RX 7600 graphics card AMD published a picture saying that the rolling RTX 3060 is embarrassing

What exactly is the positioning of the RX 7600 graphics card?At least judging by AMD’s latest responseI want to completely replace the mainstream position of RTX 3060.

A few days ago, some players questioned the performance of RX 7600. Sasa Marinkovic, Senior Director of AMD Graphics Card Marketing, posted two performance charts of RX 7600 vs. RTX 3060 8GB.

On average, at the highest setting of 1080P, the RX 7600 leads the RTX 3060 8GB by 34%, and some games such as “Borderland 3” have an advantage of up to 61%.

Of course there is no problem with such a comparison, but some media and players then pointed out three problems:

1. RTX 3060 8GB is 15% slower than RTX 3060 12GB due to memory/bandwidth castration, and the latter is responsible for the performance of the RTX 3060 series.

2. Although the RX 7600 has an advantage in raster performance, the situation changes when ray tracing is turned on.

3. Compared with DLSS, FSR 2.0 will blur the enlarged screen, and the number of games it supports is far less extensive than DLSS.

Therefore, when players finally make a decision, it is best to have an understanding of the games they want to play and love to play. If they support ray tracing, DLSS, etc., then NVIDIA graphics cards at the same price should still be a better choice.

