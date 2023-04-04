Home Technology Cult mystery series is to be relaunched
The popular X-Files mystery series is set to return. However, not with the original cast, but in a new version.

Image: The X-Files (Disney+)

Chris Carter, creator of the 1993 original, has revealed in an interview that there will be a reboot of the X-Files series. Ryan Coogler is scheduled to direct. In the past, he was also responsible for the MCU film “Black Panther”.

According to Carter, the remake of the series will differ from the original in a number of ways. The plot and cast will probably be adapted to the present day. “We are so steeped in conspiracy theories today”he said. “The X-Files was about a central conspiracy, but now the world is so full of conspiracies that I think it would be a different show today.”

However, many details are still unclear. Will Mulder and Scully return, albeit with a different cast? Or will the reboot revolve around a whole new team instead? And will there even be a connection with the content of the series at that time? All questions that still need to be answered.

“The X-Files” is currently available on the Disney+ streaming platform. The new episodes will probably also run there. A Disney+ subscription costs 8.99 euros per month.

