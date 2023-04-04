According to forecasters, the weather in the coming days will not please Ukrainians with sun and warmth.

On Tuesday, April 4, at night, snow and sleet in the western regions, light rain in the northern and sometimes eastern regions. In the afternoon, another cyclone from the south will bring rain to Odesa and Podillia. Snow and sleet in the Carpathians and Prykarpattia. There is no significant precipitation in the rest of the country. North / northeast wind, 5 — 10 m/s. Air temperature at night +2…+7 °С, during the day +10…+15 °С. In the western regions, it is −5…−0 °C at night, 0…+5 °C during the day.

Forecaster Ihor Kibalchich writes about this.

On Wednesday, April 5, precipitation in the form of rain is expected, heavy snow and sleet in places in the western regions, sleet sticking, ice on the roads. During the day, thunderstorms are possible in the southern part and in some places in the central regions. Only in the northern and eastern regions there is mostly no precipitation. The wind is easterly, in the western regions northerly, 7 — 12 m/s. Air temperature at night +5…+10 °С, during the day +12…+17 °С. In the western part at night -3…+2 °С, during the day +1…+6 °С.

On Thursday, April 6, at night heavy precipitation in the form of rain and sleet will continue in the western part, during the day there will be short-term rains throughout the country, with thunderstorms in places. East wind, 5 — 10 m/s. Air temperature at night +6…+11 °C, during the day +12…+17 °C. In the western regions at night -1…+4 °С, during the day +6…+11 °С.

On Friday, April 7, short-term rains, with thunderstorms in places, are expected throughout the territory of Ukraine. East wind, 3 — 8 m/s. The air temperature at night is +4…+9 °С, during the day +8…+13 °С.

On the weekend of April 8-9, there will also be rainy weather in Ukraine. Precipitation will be intense in the central and eastern regions. Wind of variable directions, 3 — 8 m/s. The air temperature at night will vary between +3…+8 °С, during the day +9…+14 °С.

According to forecasters, the nature of the weather will change after Easter.

“Relatively cool and rainy, and in some places, snowy weather is expected throughout the country by Easter, but from the 15th to the 16th, steady summer heat will finally arrive“, writes the national forecaster Stanislav Shchedrin.

His conclusions are confirmed by data from “weather” sites.

So, according to the information on the “Meteoprog” website, from April 17, the temperature will rise rapidly, and by the beginning of May, you can expect really “summer” +21 degrees.

The Gismeteo site’s forecasts are somewhat more modest, but they also promise “summer” heat.

Therefore, there are excellent “weather” prospects ahead.

But, of course, Ukrainians should not “relax” too much, because a magnetic storm awaits us ahead.

Today the situation will be quite stable, but already on April 10, a strong magnetic storm is expected – its strength will be 4 points. On this day, a slight deterioration in well-being is possible: headache, weakness. Attention and working capacity may decrease, drowsiness may appear. Try not to overexert yourself, rest more, walk in the fresh air.

In addition, until the end of this week, Ukrainians are in for a temperature swing — warm in the east and snow in the west.

