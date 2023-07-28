CURE Intelligence: Cooperation with LIST

CURE is developing an AI-driven platform for optimizing supply chain risks with the Luxembourg Institute of Science and Technology

CURE SA is collaborating with the Luxembourg Institute of Science and Technology (LIST) in a three-year research project to develop new AI technologies to assess, manage and optimize supply chain risks. The results will strengthen the resilience of the Luxembourg economy and support businesses in the new period of economic uncertainty.

Since the company was founded in 2009, CURE has specialized in big data-based business intelligence. After a management buy-out in 2020, the company has continuously expanded its product portfolio by combining its many years of media analysis experience with new data science expertise. Especially with Prof. Dr. Martin Vogt (Scientific Advisor, Professor for Advanced Analytics) and Dr. Joscha Krause (Head of Analytics & Insights) has added two successful researchers to CURE’s team.

With the passage of the Supply Chain Due Diligence Act (LkSG) by the German Bundestag in 2021, CURE has started to develop a flexible infrastructure for data-driven risk assessment and management related to ESG violations. In essence, the LkSG obliges companies based in Germany to continuously check their suppliers for abuses such as human rights violations and to document related processes. As part of the Supply Chain Due Diligence Act (LkSG), similar legislation is to follow at EU level. With the CURE Supply Chain Radar, a first innovative tool was developed to support companies in this task. Encouraged by the success of this solution, CURE is now determined to further expand its supply chain risk portfolio.

The company aims to develop a powerful, AI-driven platform for the reliable optimization of risk in the supply chain, taking into account a wide range of risk types such as delivery delays, delivery failures and financial risks. The aim is to provide companies with a comprehensive set of tools that they can use to navigate safely through the new era of economic and political uncertainty. To achieve this goal, CURE teamed up with Dr. Djamel Khadra-oui and Dr. Peiman A. Sarvari from LIST’s Reliable Distributed Systems (READY) Research Unit, a team of international experts in distributed systems, logistics and supply chain optimization. The collaboration is scheduled to run for three years and is co-financed by the Luxembourg Ministry of Economic Affairs.

“We are delighted to have such an excellent partner for this project. The great expertise of the LIST will help us to create a comprehensive platform solution that increases the resilience of the Luxembourg economy. In addition, given the upcoming CSDDD, there is an important opportunity to position AI made in Luxembourg at the forefront of the market,” says Marco Feiten, Managing Director of CURE. “We look forward to launching this wonderful initiative in partnership with CURE Intelligence. It will definitely allow us to consolidate our expertise in data-driven activities thanks to the massive use of AI for automated compliance and its applications in real business cases in the supply chain,” adds Dr. Khadraoui, Head of LIST’s READY Research Unit.

CURE SA is a media monitoring and analysis, data intelligence and social media marketing company founded in 2009. CURE Intelligence is a public company with headquarters in Grevenmacher, Luxembourg and a subsidiary in Cologne, Germany. CURE Intelligence helps its customers to make smarter decisions and better internal and external communication processes by effectively combining analytics and marketing. CURE Intelligence supports well-known customers in Germany, Luxembourg, Brazil and Canada, among others.

