Current NASA missions 2023: All details and background information about the successful Falcon Heavy launch

This information is known about the Falcon Heavy launch:

The last start time window for the Falcon Heavy is currently Sunday, April 30th, 2023. The rocket is supposed to go up between 11:29 p.m. and 12:26 a.m.

Status: The launch vehicle successfully delivered its payload(s) to the target orbit(s).

The launch service provider Falcon Heavy is SpaceX. This is a commercial service provider.

Over this link you can see where the missile was stationed on google maps. The location is Kennedy Space Center, FL, USA, more precisely: Launch Complex 39A. A total of 218 flights have taken off from here to date. The specific location currently has a total of 160 completed launches. Find out more information about the location here.

This is what we know about the “ViaSat-3 Americas & Others” mission:

The Falcon Heavy flight is a flight for space-based Internet communications systems.

ViaSat-3 is a series of three Ka-band satellites designed to offer far superior capabilities in terms of speed of service and flexibility of a satellite platform. Each ViaSat 3-class satellite is expected to provide network capacity in excess of 1 terabit per second and leverage a high degree of flexibility to dynamically route capacity to where customers are located.

Also on board this mission are Astranis’ first MicroGEO satellite and Gravity Space’s GS-1 satellite.

The Falcon Heavy begins its mission in the geostationary transfer orbit. The geotransfer orbit is an orbit around the earth in which satellites are positioned by launch vehicles in order to finally reach a geostationary orbit.

All information about Falcon Heavy | ViaSat-3 Americas & Others at a glance:

The last update time for this information is the 01.05.2023at 05:34.

