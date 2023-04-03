Here on News.de we keep you up to date with the latest information on upcoming and completed rocket launches and NASA missions. Here you can find out which manned and unmanned space flights have started, are about to take place and which mission the Tianlong-2 is on.

When was the last Tianlong-2 launch?

The last start time window for the Tianlong-2 is currently Sunday, April 2nd, 2023. The rocket is scheduled to start its journey into space between 08:23 and 09:47 exactly.

Status: The launch vehicle successfully delivered its payload(s) to the target orbit(s).

The launch service provider Tianlong-2 is the Space Pioneer. This is a commercial service provider.

Over this link you can see where the missile was stationed on google maps. The location is Jiuquan, People’s Republic of China, more precisely: Unknown Pad. A total of 189 flights have taken off from here to date. The specific location currently has a total of 34 successful launches.

What is the mission of Tianlong-2?

The flight of the Tianlong-2 is a test flight.

First launch of the Tianlong-2 and first launch for the Chinese private company Space Pioneer. He carried a dummy payload and the iTaikong Science cube satellite to the SSO for technology demonstration and public Earth observation purposes.

The Tianlong-2 starts its mission in the sun-synchronous orbit. A sun-synchronous orbit is an orbit around a planet whose orbital plane experiences the same change in rotation as that of the orbited planet around the sun. The sun-synchronous orbit is primarily used for weather, reconnaissance, research and solar observation satellites.

All information about Tianlong-2 | Demo Flight at a glance:

rocket Tianlong-2 Full name Tianlong-2 launch service provider Space Pioneer Missionsname Demo Flight Mission type test flight start time 02.04.2023 Orbit sun-synchronous orbit Status started successfully Land CHN Location Jiuquan, People’s Republic of China

The last update time for this information is the 02.04.2023at 09:27.

