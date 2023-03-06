Here on News.de we keep you up to date with the latest information on upcoming and completed rocket launches and NASA missions. Here you can find out which manned and unmanned space flights have started, which are upcoming and in which mission the GSLV Mk III will be on the road.

This information is known about the upcoming launch of the GSLV Mk III:

The exact start time for the GSLV Mk III is currently scheduled for Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 00:00.

Status: The current date is a placeholder or rough estimate based on unreliable or interpreted sources.

The launch service provider GSLV Mk III is the Indian Space Research Organization. This is a government service provider.

Over this link you can use Google Maps to see where the rocket is currently stationed and awaiting launch. The location is Sriharikota, Republic of India, more precisely: Satish Dhawan Space Center Second Launch Pad. A total of 84 flights have taken off from here to date. The specific location currently has a total of 22 completed launches. Find out more information about the location here.

Here’s what we know about the OneWeb 18 mission:

The flight of the GSLV Mk III is a flight for space-based Internet communication systems.

A batch of 36 satellites for the OneWeb satellite constellation, which aims to provide global residential broadband Internet service. The constellation is expected to comprise around 648 microsatellites (including 60 spare satellites), each weighing around 150 kg, operating in Ku-band from low Earth orbit.

The GSLV Mk III starts its mission in the polar orbit. In space travel, polar orbits are the orbits of satellites that have an orbital inclination of 90°. During each orbit, the satellite moves over the North and South Poles.

All information about GSLV Mk III | OneWeb 18 at a glance:

rocket GSLV Mk III Full name GSLV Mk III launch service provider Indian Space Research Organization Missionsname OneWeb 18 Mission type Flight for space-based Internet communication systems start time 26.03.2023 Orbit polar orbit Status not yet determined Land IND Location Sriharikota, India

The last update time for this information is the 05.03.2023at 1:22 p.m.

+++ Editor’s note: This text was created automatically based on current data from “The Space Devs”. If you have any comments or questions, please contact [email protected]news.de. +++

Asteroids near Earth? You can find out which rocks are approaching the earth in 2022 here. We also give you daily on this page an overview of the asteroids that are near the earth today.

follow News.de already at Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and YouTube? Here you will find the latest news, the latest videos and the direct line to the editorial team.

To keep up to date with all astro and space news, we also recommend our Astro and space news ticker on Twitter.

roj/news.de