Home Technology Dungeons & Dragons movie intentionally portrays male characters as weak – Gamereactor
Technology

Dungeons & Dragons movie intentionally portrays male characters as weak – Gamereactor

by admin
Dungeons & Dragons movie intentionally portrays male characters as weak – Gamereactor

“Dungeons and Dragons: Glory Among Thieves” ( Dungeons & Dragons： Honor Between Thieves) premieres less than a month ago, and in an interview with Variety, the film’s writers promised a different kind of fantasy adventure and made some surprising choices. More specifically, they explain how male characters are deliberately made weaker, even cowardly, and how female heroes are allowed more room to shine and showcase their compositions. Everything is to subvert the expectations of movie viewers and convey a sense of freshness.

However, according to those involved, the decision wasn’t based on any form of Awakening, but rather because they felt it was against the norm in Dungeons & Dragons. They find it amusing. The writers also point to Tom Holland as Spider-Man and Downey Jr. as Stark when it comes to male heroes breaking the mold.

“That wasn’t us trying to wake up and swear to God it wasn’t. We liked that Holga was scarred doing dirty work for Eakin and he didn’t like getting his hands dirty. We also liked castrating the male lead.

According to Chris Pine himself, who plays the male lead, he also had a lot of fun during filming and actively tried to appear as soft as possible. Even Hugh Grant, who also appears, describes how the gang of adventurers are a collection of losers, and everyone is actually a bit of a loser.

How does that sound to you, does it bode well for the Dungeons & Dragons movie?

Thanks, CBR.com

See also  Survival horror adventure game Saturnalia launches on Epic for free for a limited time

You may also like

Russian hackers take the Ministry of Labor website...

File organization in everyday school life. Contribution to...

PTSE’s original story exploration game “Mina” is officially...

Current rocket launches 2023: All information about the...

Magenta #TUN Award gives 50,000 euros to sustainable...

Chrome may soon mark how much memory each...

Janitor is said to have secretly mined for...

Destiny 2: Lightfall Review – Gamereactor

Illuminate churches perfectly with dimmable contour spotlights

«Man is increasingly at the center of smartphone...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy