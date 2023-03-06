“Dungeons and Dragons: Glory Among Thieves” ( Dungeons & Dragons： Honor Between Thieves) premieres less than a month ago, and in an interview with Variety, the film’s writers promised a different kind of fantasy adventure and made some surprising choices. More specifically, they explain how male characters are deliberately made weaker, even cowardly, and how female heroes are allowed more room to shine and showcase their compositions. Everything is to subvert the expectations of movie viewers and convey a sense of freshness.

However, according to those involved, the decision wasn’t based on any form of Awakening, but rather because they felt it was against the norm in Dungeons & Dragons. They find it amusing. The writers also point to Tom Holland as Spider-Man and Downey Jr. as Stark when it comes to male heroes breaking the mold.

“That wasn’t us trying to wake up and swear to God it wasn’t. We liked that Holga was scarred doing dirty work for Eakin and he didn’t like getting his hands dirty. We also liked castrating the male lead.

According to Chris Pine himself, who plays the male lead, he also had a lot of fun during filming and actively tried to appear as soft as possible. Even Hugh Grant, who also appears, describes how the gang of adventurers are a collection of losers, and everyone is actually a bit of a loser.

How does that sound to you, does it bode well for the Dungeons & Dragons movie?

Thanks, CBR.com