Steam Deck can use the official promotional video of the Switch emulator to directly expose netizens: on purpose | Steam’s own official mobile game console “Steam Deck” is very popular around the world; Valve recently released a new Steam Deck promotional video for promotion, but After the video was released, sharp-eyed netizens discovered that the Switch simulator “Yuzu” was installed on the Steam Deck in the video.



Steam Deck is basically a portable PC that can run PC software such as emulators

Steam’s own official mobile game console “Steam Deck” has been sold out of the market many times before it became popular; it was not until recently that Valve officially announced that “Steam Deck in overseas regions has sufficient stock, no need to queue, and it will be shipped immediately as long as the order is placed”, And at the same time published a new promotional video for promotion. However, after the video was released, sharp-eyed netizens found that the Steam Deck in the video even installed the Switch simulator “Yuzu”.

The software on the far right of the screen is Yuzu

👉Chainsaw Man, Spy Family Phase II, Death God’s Thousand Years Bloody Battle｜20 must-see 10 new animations recommended

Yuzu is an open source Switch emulator running on the computer. It is known to run most of the Switch games. At the same time, the emulator itself has many functions that Switch does not have, such as the resolution scaling function, so that when running games on Yuzu You can get a higher picture quality than on the Switch. Yuzu can even create virtual rooms and send data over the Internet to use the game’s local wireless multiplayer (LDN) feature.

👉Japanese netizens voted for the “host list with the most masterpieces” PS5 actually won these two magic machines

Since Steam Deck is basically a “portable computer”, most software that can run on a computer can be used on Steam Deck, and Switch emulators for computers such as Yuzu and Vulkan are no exception.

And the hardware performance of Steam Deck is much stronger than that of Switch, so there is an interesting situation where playing Switch games on Steam Deck with a Switch emulator, the effect is better than playing on Switch; if someone has tested it on Steam Deck Playing games such as “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild” Breath of the Wild, “Metroid: Survival Fear” Metroid: Dread and other games can reach 60FPS, far stronger than the Switch.

👉Steam’s overwhelmingly praised masterpiece was bombarded with more than 40,000 negative reviews in a week. Reason: Can’t you be lustful?

There are already many test videos of Steam Deck running the Switch emulator on the Internet

At present, the film has been officially replaced by Valve, and the new film no longer sees the Switch simulator. However, some players questioned that Valve deliberately “wrong” the video to “remind” players that “Steam Deck can run the Switch emulator”, so that players who may not have planned to buy Steam Deck will use “one machine for two purposes”. Reconsider buying Steam Deck as a selling point.

👉The number of Steam users has surpassed that of PSN PC, Japanese netizens pointed to the decline of PlayStation

👉Lycoris Recoil also lost to it｜Japanese netizens voted the most interesting 2022 summer animation Top18