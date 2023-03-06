Apple, the company founded by Steve Jobs, is one of the most sought after and attentive brands by users from all over the world.

It is very often at the center of diatribes due to the high costs of its devices and the services it offers. But there is a project, a study on a device that could have been conceived only and exclusively by this company that could make even the most skeptical think again. Indeed, we are sure that it will. It is a device that concerns a very important aspect of users’ lives.

It is able to monitor the general health status. Apple conducted this study with the NIEHS (National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences) and theHarvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. But that’s not all, because all users have been invited to participate through the use of their iPhone.

In reality, not all users have participated and are participating in this project, in this very interesting study. Women who have menstruated or are still menstruating participate, making a significant contribution to perfecting an already functioning and efficient device. Ready to find out what we’re talking about?

Apple Women’s Health Study: news about women’s general health from menstruation.

The goal of this project is to learn more about the cycle and how this relates to infertility e PCOS (polycystic ovary syndrome). About 50,000 women participated in the preliminary study. Of these, about 12% have a diagnosis of PCOS which can lead to the development of pre-cancer of the uterus and, subsequently, uterine cancer.

Another high percentage of participants said they had problems with menstrual cycle regularity up to the fifth year after the first. And even in these cases the probability of developing precancerous and then cancerous lesions was very, very high. Here is the importance of these preliminary studies.

They can help many women be aware of what may await them. In reality, this study serves to encourage women with these problems to immediately contact their trusted doctors. The team of doctors and scientists will conduct further new studies. Also, she invited other women to participate at the studio Thank you to them iPhone and their Apple Watch through theSearch apps.

Know that within theApp “Salute” there is the “Cycle monitoring” function. Thanks to it you can record the menstrual cycles, the symptoms experienced. In addition, this feature informs you about irregularities in your cycle over the past six months. These can also be exported in PDF to then send them to trusted doctors. And finally, know that all data is protected by end-to-end encryption.

