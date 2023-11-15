Cyber ​​Evolution enters the ICOS cybersecurity portfolio

The innovative Italian hi-tech reality Cyber Evolution begins its path of commercial growth with ICOS, which it relies on to reach the Italian territory and the foreign regions currently covered by the VAD of IT security infrastructures and solutions, therefore DACH, Greece, Malta Cyprus. In particular, making its entry into the portfolio of advanced threat detection and cyber defense solutions is the proprietary technology Lecs, for which Cyber ​​Evolution holds an international patent. It’s about a black box di cyber security Plug&Play for corporate networks that is suitable for enterprise organizations but also for SMEs and professionals, with a range of products that respond to different protection needs and investment capabilities.

Cyber ​​Evolution’s Lecs technology

Nata in 2018 in Ascoli Piceno Cyber ​​Evolution has developed, inspired by aerospace, Lecs for which it has obtained a series of recognitions and won several prizes, also capturing the attention of international players who have identified the company as one of the most interesting companies in an increasingly strategic sector such as that of cybersecurity. The company is currently owned by CDP who decided to invest in this reality, together with other investors.

As mentioned above, Lecs is a Plug&Play blackbox capable of providing a widespread, immediate and effective solution for protection of IT or OT segments in every environment of use and application. The goal of Lecs technology is to make the Military-grade cybersecurity within the reach of any company.

In fact, the plug&play approach allows you to protect the entire network immediately, without difficulty in use and implementation. The blackbox deals with internal defense, protecting those areas where firewalls and antiviruses do not act, monitoring the network and actively responding to threats. In this way, Lecs is able to make the data and the entire infrastructure impregnable, thanks to advanced engine, artificial intelligence algorithms it’s at air-gap response solutionsall contained in the innovative technology.

Cyber ​​security within the reach of SMEs

“Cyber ​​security is made up of a set of complex technologies, not always within the reach of any organization – he commented Federico MariniManaging Director of ICOS who then clarified – Lecs is an advanced security solution that meets the needs of a wide range of potential users, including smaller and less equipped entities in terms of spending capacity and technical skills. This is an important competitive factor, which makes me confident in the success of this collaboration.”

Tonino Celani, President of the Cyber ​​Evolution Srl company, added: “Our technology brings with it many innovation factors and the fact that it was selected by Icos after careful tests is a source of pride for us. The agreement with Icos marks the real commercial launch of our productswhich we see in distribution on the national and international scene.”

As usual, partners will be able to enjoy full support from ICOS through a range of services that include training activities, support in the pre-sales phase, development of opportunities through joint sales and marketing actions.

