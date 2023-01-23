Home Technology Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Freedom has ‘biggest budget’ ever for CDPR DLC – Sina Hong Kong
by admin
Article: Ben Lyons – Gamereactor.cn

CD Projekt Red is really going all out with the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Freedom expansion pack. Despite the game’s launch woes, the Polish developer has completely turned things around, and it’s now looking to wrap up development on the massive RPG with a major expansion, starring Idris Elba in the lead role.

The expansion is scheduled to arrive this year, and ahead of a recent report from Polish publication Parkiet, Phantom Liberty is the biggest DLC CD Projekt Red ever made, at least in a budget sense.

Global communications director Radek Grabowski confirmed this on Twitter, which means it will soon surpass the record set by The Witcher 3: Blood and Wine DLC, fans As you may recall, when it arrived, it ended up being bigger than a lot of games.

https://twitter.com/gamebowski/status/1616454947159310337

Either way, we’ll soon find out how the budget is spent, and how Phantom Freedom will expand the Cyberpunk 2077 universe.

This article and pictures are authorized by Gamereactor, the original text is published here

See also  "Dian Yu Ren Ke 2077" despite its controversy, still occupies a place on Steam's annual best-selling game list-Hong Kong Sina

