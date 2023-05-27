Cyberpunk 2077’s new stunning lighting mod simulates real-world cinematic shots

A new Cyberpunk 2077 stunning lighting mod is now available for download that promises to take the game’s visuals to new heights in an attempt to simulate real light.

The Luum cinematic lighting mod is now available for download from Nexus Mods and when used with Realcolorr it uses real world lighting techniques to simulate the ARRI Alexa 35 camera. Features of the mod include weather probability rebalancing, tweaked film grain, enhanced chromatic aberration, subtle blooms, and more. While this new Cyberpunk 2077 mod does have some issues, such as the imagery being too bright when moving away from dark areas, it already looks impressive, as you can see in the screenshot below.





Even without mods like this amazing Luum, Cyberpunk 2077 is already one of the best looking games released in the past few years. An update last month introduced a ray tracing Overdrive mode that uses path tracing for superior ray tracing quality. Path tracing is so demanding that even a powerful RTX 4090 GPU needs help from NVIDIA DLSS to run Cyberpunk 2077 with decent performance in Overdrive mode.

While Overdrive mode is only available in the PC version of the game, Cyberpunk 2077 players on current-gen consoles and PC will soon be able to enjoy some brand new content thanks to the Phantom Liberty expansion pack due out later this year .

