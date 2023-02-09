[The Epoch Times, February 10, 2023](Epoch Times reporter Jiang Zhuzhu compiled and reported by New Zealand) According to a report by RNZ on February 7, 2023, a comet will pass the earth again this week in 50,000 years. Comet 2022 E3 (ZTF), from the distant Oort Cloud, is currently visible from the Northern Hemisphere. However, those in New Zealand with binoculars may spot it this weekend as well.

Astronomy enthusiast Tom Love said the comet is green because it has a lot of carbon on it that is being “evaporated by the sun,” meaning it is a comet from the distant Oort cloud — — Outer Solar System.

This comet is a small historical parcel from the early days of the solar system, which makes it of great interest to scientists.

The comet made its closest approach to Earth when it passed through the solar system in mid-January. However, it’s still a hundred times farther away than the Moon, so it’s not particularly bright in the sky, but still spottable with a pair of binoculars. To observers, it looks like “a little green smudge”.

Love advises those who want to spot the comet to improve their chances by looking for a location that doesn’t have much light pollution, and looking north and waiting until later in the week can also help. On the night of February 11, the comet will pass by Mars, then rise a little higher in the sky each night thereafter.

Comets from the Oort cloud pass Earth regularly, and one is indeed seen every few years. However, this particular comet is quite rare to see. This is the first time that humans have the opportunity to see this comet passing by the earth. After all, humans had not appeared when it came last time.

