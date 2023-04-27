Home » Dare to be naughty, NVIDIA is still not happy with the naming of MSI RTX 3060 Ti SUPER3X
Dare to be naughty, NVIDIA is still not happy with the naming of MSI RTX 3060 Ti SUPER3X

Dare to be naughty, NVIDIA is still not happy with the naming of MSI RTX 3060 Ti SUPER3X

Remember the RTX 3060 Ti SUPER3X 8GD6X that MSI suddenly reincarnated without warning last week? The new flagship 3060 Ti graphics card, originally named RTX 3060 Ti SUPER 3X 8GD6X, is actually a re-emerged model after using the old RTX 30 SUPRIM series cooling modules.

But at the beginning of the “RTX 3060 Ti SUPER 3X 8GD6X”, after many people thought that NVIDIA was going to release the RTX 3060 Ti Super core, MSI renamed it to “RTX 3060 Ti SUPER3X 8GD6X” and it is now on sale at the original price! The current price of the original price house is NT$13,990.

Just when you thought this was the end of the story…HKEPC Posted a Twitter saying that NVIDIA is still not happy, and asked MSI to recall the RTX 3060 Ti SUPER3X 8GD6X graphics card, and now the original product page of this graphics card on MSI’s official website has been taken off the shelves, assuming that all of them will be recalled and not sold , then maybe the few RTX 3060 Ti SUPER3X 8GD6X graphics cards circulating in the market will become very collectible in the future?

