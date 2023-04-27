All People Participate in Inclusive Sharing——Sichuan Luzhou National Fitness Observation_Guangming.com

Xinhua News Agency, Chengdu, April 26 (Reporters Wu Bowen and Chen Di) The 4th National Elderly Sports and Fitness Conference opened on the 25th at the Luzhou Olympic Sports Park Gymnasium. The sports park is surrounded by greenery, and people participating in physical exercise can be seen everywhere.

Yuan Minfu, 75, is playing badminton in the Table and Badminton Hall of the Sports Park. “I come here every Monday to Friday, and the exercise effect is good here.”

Yuan Minfu (front) is playing badminton.

Yuan Minfu started to get in touch with badminton because he sent his grandson to participate in badminton training. Now he has insisted on participating in badminton for more than three years. “I used to take seven kinds of medicine, but now I only need to take two kinds of medicine through badminton exercise.” Yuan Minfu said.

“The time to participate in the exercise ranges from one hour to one hour and twenty minutes at the beginning, and then to the next two hours.” Yuan Minfu said confidently, “Many young people’s physical strength is not as good as mine.”

There are main stadium, gymnasium, table tennis hall, tennis center and other sports venues in Luzhou Olympic Sports Park.

“The Ping Yu Stadium is open to the public for free or at a low fee. The venue is equipped with AED (Automated External Defibrillator) and commonly used medical drugs.” said Xu Xia, deputy director of the Luzhou Stadium Center.

According to Xu Xia, there are more than 20 table tennis tables, 18 badminton courts and 18 tennis courts in the Olympic Sports Park. The tennis exchange venue for this year’s National Sports and Fitness Conference for the Elderly is located in the tennis center in the sports park. “The conditions of the venue are quite good. At this age, it is good for the body to exercise properly.” said Shi Jianhua, 62 years old, who participated in the tennis exchange event on behalf of Sichuan Province.

Not only does it serve the public fitness, but the facilities in the Olympic Sports Park can also meet the needs of holding events. “The main stadium is also open to the public free of charge around the clock. The Sixth Children’s Sports Conference in Sichuan Province recently opened soft baseball and softball activities here.” Xu Xia said that the Luzhou International Tennis Open, Boxing Championship and other events had also been held here before. It will be held in various venues in the Olympic Sports Park.

In the Baisignboard Community Sports Plaza, there are basketball courts, futsal courts, badminton courts and table tennis tables.

“I live nearby, and I often come here to exercise.” 75-year-old Zhu Changzhen said happily, “Here you can play table tennis, exercise on a fitness ball, and dance. The reason was fluid transfusion.”

“Thousands of people come here to exercise every day. Most come to play basketball and jog in the morning, and more people participate in square dancing at night.” Ye Jian, Secretary of the Party Committee of Baibaopai Community, Nancheng Street, Jiangyang District, said that these facilities are free. Open, community residents feel better after exercising, rarely get sick, improve everyone’s happiness index, and reduce family conflicts.

Ye Jian said that the community has held three fun sports games, and the participants are all nearby residents. The sports games have set up competitions for the elderly, teenagers and other participating groups.

The White Signboard Community Sports Plaza hosts sports activities.

In order to ensure the safety of community residents participating in physical exercise, Baisignai community regularly organizes free clinic activities near the sports square. “There is a special medicine box in the community, and hospitals including the Affiliated Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine of Southwest Medical University regularly come here for free consultations,” Ye Jian said.

In Chengbei Square of Tianli Community, the enthusiasm of local residents to participate in cultural and sports activities such as tug-of-war, basketball, and square dance is very high.

Zeng Fanqun, Secretary of the Party Committee of Tianli Community, Hongxing Street, introduced that there are currently more than ten elderly cultural and sports teams in the community, including a Tai Chi team, a dance team, and a badminton team.

Tianli Community Party and Mass Service Center has gymnasium, table tennis, billiards and other sports facilities. “Community residents in Hongxing Street can come here for free to participate in exercise.” Zeng Fanqun said.

Tianli Community.

Zeng Fanqun said that the residents in the community have improved their physical fitness through participating in physical exercise, and they are full of vigor every day. The positive energy in them brings an invisible warmth to the whole community.

According to Zeng Fanqun, the community regularly holds basketball games and table tennis games, and the most exciting thing is the tug-of-war competition. “Community residents have their own communities. Every time a competition is organized, everyone participates very highly. Often the places are sold out, and there are still community residents who want to participate in the event.”

“We must put people’s health first. We must guide community residents to participate in physical exercise and improve their physical fitness. The health of residents is the greatest happiness of our community.” Zeng Fanqun said.

