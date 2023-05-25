Home » Darktide unveils Rejects Unite update
Technology

Darktide unveils Rejects Unite update

by admin
Darktide unveils Rejects Unite update

On Warhammer Skulls, Fatshark unveiled what it calls 40,000 Warhammer: Darktide”By far the most important content drop”.The update, titled Denial of Unity, brings 2 new quests, a new enemy, cosmetics to earn, some changes to the store, and cross-play.

The two new quests are Archivum Sycorax, which gives us an insight into the Archives and Administrative Offices, and Ascension Riser 31, which will be part of Darktide’s first community event. The new enemies will be Chaos spawns, which will be familiar to fans of Fat Shark’s other Warhammer games.

New earnable cosmetics have also been brought into the game, and a new shop has been introduced to buy them. Premium cosmetics are also being relaunched.

Speaking of the update, Darktide executive producer Juan Martinez said:

“We knew we missed our mark at launch. We acknowledged it, listened to community feedback, and changed the way we service the game. We update Darktide regularly, and have had two content removals since launch, nine Updates and many fixes. We won’t stop. Our latest product, Refused to Join, adds more new content for everyone to immerse themselves in. I couldn’t be more proud of what the team has accomplished so far. And more coming soon.

See also  Vivo X Fold 2 review: A balance

You may also like

How much does Twitch Turbo cost? Price goes...

Smart Tales, an Italian app among Apple’s choices...

ChatGPT boss at odds with EU

ASUS Releases GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Series Graphics...

Convert PNG to JPG or PDF – how...

After Sony announced that many new games are...

Bitdefender products: New IT vulnerability warning

These are the ten “Greenstars 2023”

This is the new AMD Radeon RX 7600

Wreckfest meets Warhammer 40,000? Speed ​​Freeks announced in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy