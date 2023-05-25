Darktide unveils Rejects Unite update

On Warhammer Skulls, Fatshark unveiled what it calls 40,000 Warhammer: Darktide”By far the most important content drop”.The update, titled Denial of Unity, brings 2 new quests, a new enemy, cosmetics to earn, some changes to the store, and cross-play.

The two new quests are Archivum Sycorax, which gives us an insight into the Archives and Administrative Offices, and Ascension Riser 31, which will be part of Darktide’s first community event. The new enemies will be Chaos spawns, which will be familiar to fans of Fat Shark’s other Warhammer games.

New earnable cosmetics have also been brought into the game, and a new shop has been introduced to buy them. Premium cosmetics are also being relaunched.

Speaking of the update, Darktide executive producer Juan Martinez said: