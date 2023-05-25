WC hockey 2023 | Dědek sharply: Shame on Czech hockey, let the coaching staff put it down! The players will not want to come to Prague for the WC

Tampere (from our correspondent) – In an exclusive interview for Sport.cz, Dědek adds more details.

Why do you demand that Jalonen quit, even though he has a valid contract until the WC 2024 in Prague and Ostrava?

Someone is always responsible for the team, the nomination and the results. And with the current model, it is a trainer, or the entire coaching staff. The final result at the World Cup is disappointing. It’s a real shame! But the image of the game was also bad. I haven’t seen a match where we really ran over anyone. I claim that half of the players had nothing to do in the national team at the World Cup.

How radical do you see it?

It is necessary to look in depth. For several years since I joined hockey, I have been criticizing the previous management of the Czech Ice Hockey Association. It systematically damaged our hockey, there was a lack of money for coaches, which was stolen. There was a lack of money for the clubs. Just where they were needed. Yes, after Tomáš Králov, we have a new head of the union, Alois Hadamczik, but most of the old management has remained. It’s all about compromises. The old leadership (the executive committee of the union) constantly goes to the new president and wants to hold him back.

RECORDING: EXTRA HIT with Jiří Šlégr for the match between the Czech Republic and the USA at the Hockey World CupVideo : Sport.cz

Let’s be specific. Which executive committee members do this?

Well, the executive committee! The executive committee is responsible for Czech hockey. Almost the same people stayed in it!

That is true, but when you wanted to run for the executive committee last June, you withdrew your candidacy two days before the election…

Because it would make no sense, the people on the executive committee didn’t want to resign. I would have absolutely no chance of getting anything done. In addition, I would be in a conflict of interest. By filing complaints against the King and other members of the management to the law enforcement authorities, it is not possible for me to sit with people with whom I do not agree. This is simply not possible, because these people are responsible for the current state of our hockey. And one more thing…

Editing of the quarter-finals of the World Cup USA – Czech RepublicVideo : Czech television

On behalf of the Pardubice club, I have been saying for a long time that it is necessary for Czech players to get a chance in Czech hockey. Dynamo, as one of the few clubs, wants to limit the number of foreigners and the period when, after three years in the extra league, a foreign player is no longer counted as a foreigner. We need to give younger people a chance. If we all don’t help our hockey with changes, its image will always be the same.

You claim that half of the players had nothing to do at the WC. Who did you miss in the nomination?

For example, Jakub Lauko from Boston, whom no one from the management of the national team even approached. After all, it’s a terrible shame that no one calls him and doesn’t even explain why he’s not going. And the coaches would rather have Ondřej Beránek, who didn’t even make it to the playoffs with Karlovy Vary. It is the responsibility of the coaching staff.

The fact is that the national team at the World Cup was plagued by injuries to strikers, and key players too. Wouldn’t the results and performances look different if Filip Chytil and Lukáš Sedlák were available? Maybe then you wouldn’t be so critical?

Mr. Editor, this is not a criticism. For two or three years I have been constantly saying how bad things are in our hockey. Libor Zábranský, who was a co-creator of Czech hockey, sat in the executive committee. And now he’s on the bench with the coaches?! Not only me, but I think the general professional public as well, I claim that the nomination for the World Cup was simply wrong. And the confusion with three goalkeepers, when each caught at least two games?

I can have any opinion about it, but it is not fully within the competence of coach Kari Jalonen or goalkeeper coach Zdeňko Orct?

I also have information from some players who were at the championship. How the coaches talked to them, what confusion there was… That’s what coaching is all about, how the coach can set up the players to make it work.

Do you have reports that it didn’t work?

It didn’t work. It didn’t work! Last year we brought the medal, I was happy for it and I won’t say it was a coincidence. Yes, David Pastrňák and Krejčí came, who made the entire championship. Of course, Červenka and other players were needed for that.

Just as the executive committee of the union elects the coach of the national team, so only he can dismiss him. Do you think this topic will be after the final eighth place; the worst placing at the WC in history; on the table?

The entire coaching staff should just put it down and resign. Not that they would have to recall him. What they have shown is simply a disgrace! Shame on hockey. The home championship, which awaits us in a year, should be beneficial for our hockey. Under this condition, the players will not even want to come to represent.

Those are pretty strong words, aren’t they?

I am simply convinced that it is not possible for the current coaches to stay with the coach. It’s really not possible!