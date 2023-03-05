Home Technology Data Backup on Windows 10. File History | by Julian Wagner | techteacher
Technology

by admin
File History

Data backup and restore options on Windows 10

Set up file history and recover lost data

  • First you call them Windows settings via the start menu (cog wheel) and select the category ‘updates and security’
Windows Settings | Updates & Security
  • Here you select the subcategory ‘fuse’ and choose that there drive on which you want to save the backup. This can be either a second internal or one external hard drive be, or one network drive (e.g. an external hard drive on a router or a NAS).
Backup drive selection
  • From now on, the backup runs automatically. Nevertheless, you should then look at the Other options look at. There you can customize the security according to your needs.
backup | backup options
  • In the backup options first of all you will find the overview of your backup — this includes the fuse size, Total space on the selected drive and the Date of last backup.
  • You also have the option here backup interval set — from all ‘10 mins’ bis ‘Daily‘ — as well as the retention period old fuses.
Backup Options | Backup interval, retention period, selection and exclusion of folders

Find and recover lost or otherwise damaged files

  • If you have lost or accidentally deleted a file, you can now back it up in several ways. The easiest way is to go to the location (folder) of the file and select ‘Course‘ selects.
File Recovery
  • The following window will then open. Here you can then search the past backups (sorted by date) for the lost file.
File History
  • On the other hand, if you are looking for an older version of a specific file, you can only call up the version history of the corresponding file. To do this, select in the context menu of the file (right mouse button) “Restore previous versions” out of.
Restore previous versions of a single file
