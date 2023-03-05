E-Mail

It’s not yet time to re-dye, but the first colorless millimeters are already appearing greyish in the hairline? FOCUS online summarizes various ways that you can use to hide the gray approach for a while.

If you don’t want to let your hair grow gray yet, even though nature has already arranged it that way, you can go to the hairdresser or use color yourself to get rid of unwanted color tones in your hairstyle. Unfortunately, every time the hair grows back, there is that dappled transitional phase in between. However, there are tools to avoid this. The simplest solution for on the go: hat or cap If you just want to go out of the house for a moment, the simplest solution to the problem of a hairline that you don’t like to show off is: hats on. The accessory can also complete a look in an exciting way, but it doesn’t go with every style or every occasion.

As an alternative, there would still be the hat. Usually not necessarily suitable for the office, but otherwise it can be a casual choice in everyday life. Especially as long as a cold wind is still whistling around the houses outside. Better than a severe parting: voluminous styling If the hair is skilfully styled, a headgear is not necessary. Don’t part severely, rather conceal it in your hair by styling it voluminously. For example, backcomb the hair at the roots and then fix the structure with hairspray. Headbands or headbands also distract from the roots, partially hide them and keep concealing strands in position. Here, too, avoid a clear parting and do not move the hair at the base of the forehead backwards, but slightly forwards. When it has to be quick: the “Messy Bun”

This concealing hairstyle can be created quickly and without much effort: the messy bun. The more chaotic the styling appears, the less clearly gray nuances emerge from it. So gather your hair as loosely as possible and pluck out individual strands. Under such a creative structure, you can easily make a gray hairline disappear. Washable colors and color powder can help for a short time

Not enough to warrant a color appointment, but too much for a side parting? If the gray color is just beginning to creep in again, you can also use a product from the wide range of washable hair colors. At least they work until the next time you wash your hair. Try out which type of spontaneous coloring works best on your hair and which type of use suits you best. For example, if you already use styling foam, get one with color pigments. Especially in light hair, color differences in the hairstyle can be drowned out, so to speak. But you should keep in mind that the color can rub off, for example if you grab your hair or push sunglasses into your hairstyle – and then put them back on your nose. The same precautions apply to temporarily coloring a greyish parting with root powder. It is advisable to seal this color with hairspray after application. Colored dry shampoo can help Colored dry shampoo can also be used to optically compensate for abrupt color changes on the head. In addition, excess fat is absorbed from the hair and more fullness is brought into the hair. Surprising, but works: mascara or eye shadow If you don’t have any hair coloring product at home but want to quickly hide a little gray on your temples, you can also use mascara, eyebrow powder or eye shadow in a suitable color. Incidentally, you can sometimes find your own mascara for your hair on the shelves with hair dyes in the drugstore. If you don’t like the regular handling and messing with the washable color, you can finally use the root set: a more durable tint especially for use on the hairline. However, if you otherwise have your hair dyed by a professional, discuss beforehand whether such a color experiment fits the overall concept. When all else fails: Makeover?

In order to make the transitions smoother from the start, when the graying hair grows back at the roots, you can think about a makeover and consult your trusted hairdresser: A silvery shimmer can be easily integrated into a mix of light and dark strands . This article was written by Petra Esselmann.

