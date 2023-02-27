Home Technology DC’s Justice League: Cosmic Chaos Gets Captivating Gameplay Trailer – DC’s Justice League: Cosmic Chaos
DC's Justice League: Cosmic Chaos Gets Captivating Gameplay Trailer

DC's Justice League: Cosmic Chaos Gets Captivating Gameplay Trailer

The Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League trailer that aired during Sony’s livestream Thursday night was far from impressive to many, but luckily, it wasn’t the only DC game released this year.

In fact, we also have a collaboration-focused DC’s Justice League: Cosmic Chaos, which premieres March 10. We recently had a chance to try it out and were impressed with the entertainment factor and presentation. Now we also have a gameplay trailer, which you can check out below. The description of the adventure can be found further down from the official website.

“United against chaos, the Justice League goes head-to-head with powerful prankster Mr. Mxyzptlk from the 5th Dimension in an all-new adventure.

Free your way through action-packed quests, grueling battles and daring challenges! Play as Batman, Wonder Woman, and Superman, team up with other superheroes, and take on some of the most powerful supervillains in the DC Universe. Use the superpowers at your disposal to help solve puzzles, defeat enemies and unlock costumes and special upgrades.

Play with friends or family in 2-player couch co-op Instant Action Mode and have the freedom to explore Happy Harbor, home of the Justice League. Can you stop Mr. Mxyzptlk’s chaos and bring peace to Happy Harbor?

