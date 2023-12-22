Home » Death Stranding Director’s Cut won’t be coming to iPhone until next year
Death Stranding Director’s Cut won’t be coming to iPhone until next year

The highly anticipated Death Stranding Director’s Cut for iPhone, iPad, and Mac has been delayed until early next year, according to publisher 505 Games. This news comes as a disappointment for fans who have been eagerly waiting for the release. The game was expected to be available by the end of this year, but it looks like it will take a little longer.

The Director’s Cut of Death Stranding, along with the base game, is already available on PS5, PS4, and PC. Despite the delay, fans can still enjoy the game on these platforms while they wait for the iPhone, iPad, and Mac release.

In addition to the upcoming release of Death Stranding Director’s Cut, fans are also eagerly awaiting news on the upcoming sequel, Death Stranding 2. Meanwhile, game developer Hideo Kojima is also working on a horror game with director Jordan Peele, adding to the excitement for what’s to come from the creator of this highly acclaimed game.

As the end of the year approaches, gamers will have to wait a little longer for the release of Death Stranding Director’s Cut for iPhone, iPad, and Mac. But with the promise of an early launch next year, it’s worth the wait for fans of this popular game. Stay tuned for more updates on the release date and other exciting developments in the world of gaming.

