“Decisive Moment” anti-cheating latest trick “phantom”, let cheaters see hallucinations and expose cheating | 4Gamers

With the final 4th season revision of “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II 2022” (Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II 2022), Activision’s main kernel-level anti-cheating system “RICOCHET” once again showed off its new anti-cheat system. Trick: Hallucinations.

In the official 4th season anti-cheating report, the RICOCHET team provided a long text explaining the anti-cheating buffer measures in the game, mainly through some “interference practices” to limit the experience of cheating players, so that the development team can further collect relevant data to Counter or detect new cheats.

Last year, Activision introduced the “defensive shield” buffer measure to make the plug-in bullets harmless. Now they have the latest buffer measure called “illusion”. This time, it will allow cheating players to directly see the “illusion”. It is the player pretended by the AI.

These AI dummies are only encountered by players specifically flagged by the system as cheaters, and are invisible to legitimate players. The official emphasized that these AI dummies do not have a policy of self-action, but copy and imitate the actions of normal players to deceive cheaters, making them mistakenly think that the characters they see are real players.

At the same time, this dummy can effectively pass the detection of the current plug-ins, which will make the plug-ins more convinced that they are real players.

Once a suspected cheating player is found, the team can place a dummy near the suspicious player. This character displays legitimate data, so that the cheating self-aiming or perspective can be seen, so as to expose the cheating player.

Interestingly, in this report, the official also mentioned that they have disabled an anti-cheating measure “quick sand”, which is to slow down the actions of cheating players, or to control the opposite direction.

However, it is said that because some players reported that they saw someone moving in a strange slow motion during the battle royale, which caused visual interference to normal players, so even though this trick is very interesting, the official decided to disable “quick sand” .

According to the report, after the implementation of the “illusion” measures, the use of cheating devices in “Decisive Moment: Modern Warfare II 2022” and “Modern Warzone” (Warzone) dropped by 59%. Among these cheaters, 57% of people did not hack again, and 43% of people tried to bypass the anti-cheating system again, and the official punishment for these people was account blocking or permanent ban.

For the player community of shooting games, fighting against cheating is always a matter of one foot and one foot, because the anti-cheating system is always passive. Even if there are new anti-cheating measures, there will always be new ones. Hanging over the high wall.

Just as reality cannot achieve zero crime, it is impossible for a shooting game to have no cheats, but at least what the development team can do is to respond and block it as quickly as possible to ensure the vast majority of players’ gaming experience. As for how long the “Illusion” can hold the external gear, this is an eternal arms race problem.