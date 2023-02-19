Home Technology Wildlight Entertainment, a game studio formed by former Respawn members who have produced works of “Shen Bing Titan” and “APEX Heroes”, has now invested in a new development project content
Wildlight Entertainment, a game studio formed by former Respawn members who have produced works of “Shen Bing Titan” and “APEX Heroes”, has now invested in a new development project content

According to Wildlight Entertainment, it has invested in the development of a new game project and is committed to creating bold and original high-quality games, but the details will not be announced until some time later.

Wildlight Entertainment, a new game studio established by several former Respawn game studio members, revealed that it has invested in new development projects.

Members of Wildlight Entertainment have participated in the creation of “Warrior Titans”, “APEX Heroes” during Respawn’s tenure in the past, as well as “The Last Stand”, “God of War”, “Calling Hour”, “Star Wars Jedi”, “League of Legends”, Games such as “Fighting Attack”, including Dusty Welch and Jason McCord, who founded the studio and participated in the production of “APEX Heroes” and “Decisive Moment” series, and are currently in charge and game director. Chad Grenier, Game Director of Heroes.

Since most of the members come from Respawn and have rich experience in game development, Wildlight Entertainment is expected to create game works that are highly anticipated by players.

