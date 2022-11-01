health.udn.com/html/etu-er.html?201808150934″ class=”m1″>

2022-11-01 18:33 game corner taro

The classic FPS series “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II 2022” developed by Infinity Ward will be launched on various platforms on Halloween, and the story mode will be released on October 20th as a “Modern Warfare” reboot, even if the classic plot focuses on anti-drug The action pattern is slightly insufficient, but the 141 team brings an extremely immersive experience to a certain extent through clear modeling and sharp dubbing.

But when the highly simulated Amsterdam streets of this work and the skeleton mask “Ghost” took off the mask to reveal its true colors and caused discussions, the new villain “Valeria” in this work has amazed many old players. Its beautiful appearance even makes many people unforgettable, knocking on the official website to launch the relevant DLC, or as an operable operator.

※The following contains some spoilers, please read carefully

“Chapter 11 “El Sin Nombre” (El Sin Nombre) in the second half of the battle of “Decisive Moment: Modern Warfare II 2022”, the protagonist Thorpe played by the player and Colonel Alejandro of the Mexican special forces went deep into the drug cartel La Armas base, It was discovered that the big drug lord Sinobu was actually Valeria, a former classmate of Alejandro, and she conquered many players with her oppressive femme fatale posture.

Figure / Final Moment: Modern Warfare II 2022, Semenix Gaming

In order to know the whereabouts of the missile, when the player is tortured by Valeria, he can choose from four kinds of information, which will lead to three different outcomes, and she warned us not to lie with actions from the beginning: Threatening a prisoner to extract a confession , after speaking to the player, kill her.

Valeria is played by Ecuadorian actress Maria Elisa Camargo, through fluent bilingual dialogue and a vivid background of identity: a former Mexican soldier, a former comrade-in-arms of the protagonist group (Alejandro), many of whom are being tortured This scene has been distressed for her as an enemy, and later when Valeria was caught by Squad 141, she showed a calm arrogance, which moved many players.

Figure / Final Moment: Modern Warfare II 2022, Semenix Gaming

Two days after its release, it received a lot of love from players, and Maria Elisa Camargo posted what it looked like when she was wearing a remake to thank players for their support.

