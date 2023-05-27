Home » Deep dive: how the concept of fine mobility can help cities
Deep dive: how the concept of fine mobility can help cities

Deep dive: how the concept of fine mobility can help cities

When it comes to road traffic, Konrad Otto-Zimmermann is a real pioneer. The 72-year-old has been driving mobility-related ideas and projects for over half a century. He is an urban and environmental planner, administrative scientist and founder. For example, he has worked at the Federal Environment Agency, for the cities of Stuttgart and Freiburg, and has worked for the “Local Governance for Sustainability” network for more than 20 years, a 2005 association with local and regional governments. Today he works in his own traffic planning office “Urban Art” in Freiburg. The abbreviation “Öffis” – for local public transport – also goes back to Otto Zimmermann.

Today’s podcast episode is about the topic of so-called fine mobility. A neologism that also comes from Otto-Zimmermann and that moves means of transport in the spectrum “between shoes and cars”. “I think we have to reverse the overall trend towards larger cars, towards moderate speeds, towards finer vehicles, towards more human proportions in traffic,” argues Otto-Zimmermann. To this end, he developed the concept of fine mobility. It consists of seven vehicle classes from XXS to XXL, each with their own regulations. Otto-Zimmermann deliberately calls the smallest among them “means of movement” and includes “mobility aids, i.e. also wheeled or wheeled means of transport that you push or pull”. In an interview with TR editor Gregor Honsel, the traffic expert explains how the categorization continues and how he imagines the respective regulations.

