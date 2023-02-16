Ghost Ship Games, the developer behind hit co-op game Deep Rock Galactic, is expanding into publishing. The major expansion was announced today, thanks in no small part to the overwhelming success of Deep Rock Galactic.

Deep Rock Galactic has seen its user base grow significantly in just a few years since its initial release, and is looking ahead to its fifth anniversary. Ghost Ship Publishing wants to support independent developers like Ghost Ship Games with a focus on the Danish games industry.

“Becoming a publisher is a way for us to give back to the industry and a way to elevate the Danish games scene and other small developers like us around the world. Our goal is to provide funding and marketing expertise to other developers while helping them build A solid business. Creating a publishing brand has been a passion project for us and we are very excited to make it happen,” Ghost Ship Games CEO Søren Lundgaard said.

Ghost Ship Publishing will announce the upcoming title on March 2, coinciding with Deep Rock Galactic’s 5th anniversary celebrations. Speaking of expansion,

Mikkel Martin Pedersen, COO of Ghost Ship Games said: : “Starting a publishing company was a natural next step for Ghost Ship. We love games, and the success of Deep Rock Galactic now allows us to help other developers create their games. We can’t wait to get started.