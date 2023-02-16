The action-adventure game “Lost Blade” will officially launch a closed beta on April 20, 2023. Looking forward to your participation

The global publisher 505Games and the developer Point Blank Games officially announced that the release date of “Stray Blade” (Stray Blade) is April 20 (slightly changed according to the time difference). This work is a fantasy style with intense and exciting combat Action adventure game.

Lost Blade strikes a fine balance between a good storyline and challenging combat, making it perfect for curious adventurers. The R&D team Point Blank Games regards instant response battles as the main feature, allowing players to fully control the rhythm of the battle, react quickly and attack with precision. Death is inevitable but never gets in your way, and the game provides easy-to-understand instructions for important combat elements, reducing your frustration from the overall game structure. Accompanied by Boggy, the wolf of Sinnon, travel to the ancient valley of Akerea to learn why this land fell to the ground centuries ago. Forge bonds with your partners and use each other’s talents and skills to survive. Summon the arsenal, or craft weapons from in-game resources to ensure victory in your next battle. Slow down, immerse yourself in this tranquil fantasy world, experience exciting adventures, and admire the mysterious scenery of the past.

For players who want to explore Akerea Valley for the first time, there is still an opportunity to sign up for the closed beta on the PC platform through https://505.games/SBBeta.