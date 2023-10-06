Home » Deep Rock Galactic: Rogue Core – A New Roguelike Challenge for Dwarf Mining
Deep Rock Galactic: Rogue Core Released by Ghost Ship Games

April 6, 2024

Yesterday, Danish game studio Ghost Ship Games launched the latest installment in the popular “Deep Rock Galactic” series, titled “Deep Rock Galactic: Rogue Core.” This cooperative game, commonly referred to as “Dwarves” by players, introduces a new Roguelike element challenge to the mining-focused gameplay.

The original game, “Deep Rock Galactic,” continues to receive rave reviews, with nearly 200,000 positive ratings on Steam. Ghost Ship Games has been consistently updating the game with new content on a quarterly basis. The team initiated the development of “Rogue Core” in 2023, aiming to offer players a fresh survival experience distinct from the original game.

According to official information, the storyline of “Rogue Core” revolves around strange occurrences within the core of the planet Hoxxes IV. Players assume the role of an elite mining team tasked with investigating and uncovering the truth.

One notable aspect of “Rogue Core” is its incorporation of Roguelike survival elements. Although players have the option to play solo or with a team of up to four players, the game introduces a unique twist. Players will not start with predefined professions or advanced weaponry. Instead, they will begin with only a pistol and an ax, progressively upgrading and unlocking skills through completing missions. The game features escalating difficulty levels, boss battles, side missions, as well as resource scarcity and safe house mechanics.

While “Rogue Core” is currently in the development stage, Ghost Ship Games plans to conduct an Alpha closed test as early as the first quarter of 2024. The game is scheduled for an early access release on Steam in November 2024.

Due to the development of “Rogue Core,” the original “Deep Rock Galactic” will see an extension of its Season 4 timeline. The Season 5 update is anticipated to kick off in June 2024, with Season 6 following in 2025.

Although the release of “Rogue Core” is still months away, fans of the dwarf mining series can look forward to reuniting with their friends for exciting mining adventures. The “Rogue Core” store page is now available on Steam for interested players to stay updated on the upcoming release.

