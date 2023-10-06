Rising Food Prices and the Growing Obesity Crisis

Rising Food Prices Predicted to Fuel Obesity Crisis in Italy

A recent analysis by the Ministry of Economy, based on data from Istat (the Italian National Institute of Statistics), suggests that rising food prices in Italy will lead to an increase in obesity rates. The study, included in the “Indicators for fair and sustainable well-being” of the Economic and Financial Document (Def), highlights how higher costs for food will result in lower quality products being purchased by a significant portion of the population.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), individuals with a Body Mass Index (BMI) greater than 25 are classified as overweight. In Italy, the BMI reached its peak in 2020, potentially due in part to the health emergency caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. After a decline in 2021, the BMI has begun to rise again.

The Ministry of Economy’s analysis reveals that the standardized body mass index currently stands at 44.5, while the raw index is at 46.3. However, the most concerning aspect of the study is the projected future trend. The analysis predicts that the indicator will continue to grow until 2026, primarily due to inflation, which greatly impacts food purchases. The researchers argue that as food prices increase, individuals with limited economic resources tend to opt for cheaper, lower quality products, leading to weight gain.

Consumption surveys support this hypothesis, showing that consumers are increasingly favoring discount stores and making lower-quality food choices. This global phenomenon not only results in chronic diseases and disabilities, but also contributes to social exclusion. Moreover, the rising costs for the healthcare system are becoming a significant concern. Francesco Vaia, the general director of prevention at the Ministry of Health, explains that obesity, hypertension, and hyperlipidemia are among the chronic pathologies associated with poor nutrition. Given that the Italian healthcare system already deals with issues related to aging and chronic diseases, these additional challenges pose a significant burden.

To address this concerning situation, Vaia stresses the importance of educating the population about good nutrition. In collaboration with nutrition experts, a series of projects will soon be implemented in schools. Laura Di Renzo, director of the specialization school in Food Sciences in Tor Vergata, points out that society has lost the essential knowledge needed to assess the nutritional value of food. Di Renzo argues that simply buying food that makes individuals feel full and provides sufficient calories is a grave mistake. She highlights the example of ready-to-eat foods, which often contain high levels of fats, sugars, and additives, making them calorie-dense but nutritionally poor.

According to Di Renzo, this results in malnutrition, along with potential alterations to the intestinal microbiota, inflammatory diseases, infertility, and cardio-metabolic disorders. Moreover, these processed products often appear affordable, but their true cost per kilo is substantial once the associated health issues and medical expenses are factored in.

To promote better dietary habits, Di Renzo recommends a diet rich in vegetables and greens, with protein sources primarily derived from fish. Extra virgin olive oil is advised for fat intake. She emphasizes that meat should only be consumed every 10-15 days, while fish should be included in the diet three to four times a week, focusing on sustainable options such as mackerel, anchovies, and sardines. Canned fish should be limited to 50 grams per week. Additionally, Di Renzo suggests that individuals with limited financial means should consider eggs as a protein source. However, those with diabetes should exercise caution, limiting their daily intake to one or two eggs.

The predicted rise in obesity rates due to increasing food prices highlights the urgent need for proactive measures to address this issue. By prioritizing education and focusing on affordable, nutritious options, Italy can combat the potential health crisis and alleviate the strain on its healthcare system.