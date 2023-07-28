Delayed Release of Eiyuden Chronicles: Hundred Heroes Announced – New Release Date Revealed!

Title: Eiyuden Chronicles: Hundred Heroes Release Delayed to 2024, Offers Platform Choice for Kickstarter Backers

Subtitle: Rabbit & Bear Studios assures fans it will meet expectations

In a recent update, Rabbit & Bear Studios, the dedicated team behind the highly anticipated game Eiyuden Chronicles: Hundred Heroes, has confirmed a delay in its release date. Originally scheduled for a 2023 launch, the team has now announced that fans will have to wait until the second quarter of 2024 to embark on this nostalgic RPG adventure.

The silence surrounding the planned release date had left many speculating about the worst-case scenario. Unfortunately, those doubts have now been confirmed. However, Rabbit & Bear Studios assures fans that the extended development time will allow them to meet the high expectations of the thousands of supporters and backers who have rallied behind the project on Kickstarter.

Eiyuden Chronicles: Hundred Heroes serves as a prequel to Eiyuden breaking latest news: Rising, a game that has already garnered praise and appreciation from fans on both PC and consoles. The team aims to deliver an experience that pays homage to beloved classics such as Suikoden, Chrono Trigger, and Secret of Mana. With the extra time for development, fans can anticipate an immersive and unforgettable journey through a richly crafted world steeped in RPG nostalgia.

The good news for Kickstarter backers is that those who contributed enough for physical copies of the game during the crowdfunding campaign will soon receive an email, allowing them to choose their preferred platform for the game. This opportunity ensures that each backer can experience Eiyuden Chronicles: Hundred Heroes on a platform of their choice, whether it be PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, or Nintendo Switch.

Rabbit & Bear Studios remains committed to delivering a game that lives up to the expectations of their dedicated followers. The team’s dedication is evident in the latest trailer released, which showcases the captivating world and gameplay in Eiyuden Chronicles: Hundred Heroes.

As fans eagerly await the release of this charming RPG, they can find solace in the knowledge that Rabbit & Bear Studios is working tirelessly to create a game that will leave a lasting impression on players, capturing the essence of the games that have inspired it.

With the release now scheduled for the second quarter of 2024, the wait may be longer than anticipated. However, the delay holds the promise of an even more polished and unforgettable gaming experience for fans worldwide.

