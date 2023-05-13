Influencer wants an AI version of herself at a per-minute rate…

The influencer Caryn Marjorie wants to earn five million dollars as an “AI friend”. You should be able to book said girlfriend at a rate per minute, but she should not be available for erotic exchange.

The 23-year-old US influencer “cutiecaryn”, real name Caryn Marjorie, has 1.8 million followers on Snapchat – hundreds of thousands on TikTok, YouTube and Instagram. Soon everyone should be able to chat with their Internet idol, although not directly. Much more with a virtual version of herself that even sends voice notes, according to the Fortune platform. She wants to be an “AI friend” for lonely people, as she says. A kind of intimacy-enabled Siri.

“CarynAI”, as the AI ​​version is called, has now been in the invitation-based test phase for almost two weeks. The service should then be available to everyone on May 16 via the messenger app Telegram. So far, the channel has more than 3,100 members there, which should also be worthwhile financially. Despite the limited access, the influencer should have jumped out at $72,000, according to Forbes.

Not programmed for sexual conversation

99 percent of the audience is male. Usage varies greatly over time. While some only send single messages, others have hour-long conversations with “CarynAI”. However, the “AI friend” is likely to have gotten involved in shady conversations – at a price of one dollar per minute. It is said that it was definitely not programmed for this. “My team and I are working around the clock to prevent something like this from happening again,” Marjorie told Insider.

The chatbot should be “flirty and funny” – it should reflect the personality of the original – but the AI ​​should not damage the reputation of the 23-year-old. With 2000 hours of material, from the influencer’s unpublished video material, “CarynAI” was trained for the voice output of the messages, the texts themselves generate a model based on OpenAIs GPT 4.0.

Five million dollars a year

In addition to the altruistic motive of being as close as possible to the fans (it would be impossible for them to interact with all 1.8 million followers), the hoped-for balance sheet also plays a role. The influencer expects to earn around $5 million a year in additional revenue if she finds 20,000 subscribers for her alter ego.

