I would like to recommend an interview with the renowned cryptologist David Chaum. He is a visionary who believes that crypto technology cannot only be used to make anonymous payments, but also to help revolutionize democracy: similar to ideas of direct democracy, citizens should be able to vote on individual issues. However, not everyone votes on every topic, but a randomly selected and representative sample, so that in the end every citizen can express their opinion on a topic about twice a year. Of course, this only works with a good and above all anonymous digital infrastructure. He would like to help develop this and founded the “xx network” together with others. In the interview he also addresses other questions, e.g. how laypersons can then obtain adequate information about topics without falling for fake news…



