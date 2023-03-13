Bamako, Mali, March 08, 2023/African Media Agency(AMA)/The Medina Art Gallery in Bamako is currently hosting a photography exhibition titled “Resilient Women” which celebrates the courage and resilience of Malian women. The exhibition, launched on March 7, serves as a prelude to International Women’s Day. It presents 30 portraits of women from different regions of Mali, including Ménaka, Timbuktu, Mopti, Kidal, Gao and Bamako. These portraits aim to highlight the daily struggles of Malian women to meet the basic needs of their families, especially their children. Myriam DESSABLES, Director of the Information Office of MINUSMA, explained during the inauguration that the exhibition aims to show not only the faces of these women, but also their daily struggle to provide for the needs of their families. , even in the face of violence.

The exhibition presents the work of Harandane DICKO, official photographer of MINUSMA, who captured the essence of the theme chosen by Mali for International Women’s Day: “Women: essential actors for peace, security, cohesion Social and Reconciliation in Mali”. Through her incredible lens, Harandane Dicko “tells the stories of these women – their joys, their sorrows, their moments of despair and their triumphs. The exhibition highlights the remarkable courage and strength of women, as well as their unwavering determination to provide for their families and communities,” said Mr. DESSABLES. Indeed, he highlighted both the beauty and the struggles they face. By offering a glimpse into the lives of these women, through her lens, Harandane Dicko reveals the inspiring stories of these strong and determined anonymous women who work hard to make a difference in their families and communities, like Fatimata Walet HOUSSEINI from Ménaka . This intrepid grandmother, soon to be in her seventies, has been making Tuareg leather tents for almost 40 years. This exhausting and meticulous work allows him to meet his needs and those of his family, despite the arrival on the market of foreign plastic or fabric tents. For Fatima, peace is “an absolute necessity. We have suffered too much from this situation of uncertainty which does not predict a better tomorrow for the moment. I ask the authorities, the armed movements and all the parties involved in the crisis to find a solution”.





This exhibition therefore honors these women and their contribution to society. In this regard, Myriam DESSABLES acknowledged that these “women are heroes of our time and deserve to be recognized for their resilience and strength. They are a source of inspiration for young women and men in Mali, and their stories are a testimony to the enduring spirit of Malian women”. This initiative led by MINUSMA on the eve of International Women’s Day highlights the importance of investing in the education and empowerment of women to become leaders in their communities. Through the exhibition, visitors can gain a deeper understanding of the challenges that Malian women face and the progress that has been made in promoting gender equality. It’s a reminder that even in the face of adversity, people can come together and create positive change.

This is the secret desire of Koïrokoye Abiya CISSÉ from the city of Timbuktu. Despite the reluctance of her in-laws, Koïrokoye has set up her haberdashery which gives her financial independence of which she is particularly proud. She hopes “to see more women dare and undertake”.

Throughout March, the “Resilient Women” photo exhibit will serve as a powerful reminder of the struggles and triumphs of Malian women, as well as their vital contribution to society. It is a celebration of their courage, resilience and modern vision for their families and children. The exhibition highlights the challenges faced by Malian women in achieving gender equality. It also highlights the crucial role of women in shaping their communities and driving change. She serves as an inspiration to all who are committed to promoting gender equality and women’s rights.

