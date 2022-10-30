In addition to focusing on good sound, convenience is very important. In the past, there were more restrictions on Bluetooth speakers, so everyone has seen that many big brands will focus their audio systems on wireless WIFI functions. Japan’s Tianlong is all in one. The Denon Home speaker of the system has the streaming WIFI function, and you will see that Apple has Home Pod, Sonos, and Bose will join the battle circle. This time, Xiao se will share with you the problems he encountered when using the Bluetooth speaker in daily life. Bluetooth speaker vs WIFI speaker scene, and then find a few good friends on Youtube including ( @FlashingDroid , @GadgetGang HK , @Anson Cheung , @HEBEFACE , @maviskuku Egg Girl) and bury my Post76, both loyal fans, come together It’s a big and small return to play. I hope that in addition to my 76 friends, all of Xiaose’s friends can try Denon Home. A few wireless Wifi streaming speakers can be tied to the house, the company, the studio, and the studio. Such an effect!!

