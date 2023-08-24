Denuvo Technology Launched on Nintendo Switch to Combat Piracy Issues with PC Emulators

Due to early hardware bugs, Nintendo’s Switch emulator problem has persisted, and many pirated Switch games can be played freely on PCs, portable game consoles such as Steam Deck, and even Android phones. Although the old Nintendo has been working hard to combat the problem of pirated games, pirated games on Switch’s PC emulator are still repeatedly banned.

Recently, Irdeto announced that the 3D encryption technology (Denuvo) will be launched on the Nintendo Switch developer portal official website. This technology will be applied to Switch games, but its purpose is not to prevent games from running on cracked Switch models, but to prevent PC’s Switch emulator from running the game. At that time, developers of Switch games can integrate the Denuvo kit into the game code, effectively preventing Switch games from running in PC emulators.

In this regard, Irdeto said: “This is a revolutionary technology that can protect Nintendo’s games released on Switch from piracy.” In addition, it also pointed out that pirated games on Switch also hurt the sales of games on PC. Although a game uses 3D encryption technology on the PC, if the game is also launched on the Switch at the same time, pirated players can bypass Steam, Epic, and other game platforms and play directly on the PC emulator of the Switch.

The launch of Denuvo encryption technology on Switch is good news for Nintendo and Switch developers. However, players don’t seem to be too interested in Denuvo. Although Irdeto has repeatedly stated that its technology will not affect the game experience, there are still many players who claim that the performance of the game has been reduced after the addition of Denuvo. If a large number of Switch games in the future apply 3D encryption technology, it may be even worse for the struggling performance of the Switch game console.

