Designed an AI algorithm to make Wikipedia sources authoritative

A research team has developed an advanced artificial intelligence (AI) algorithm to improve the reliability and authoritativeness of the Wikipedia encyclopedia. This innovative algorithm is designed to search for and, if necessary, replace references with authoritative sources.

Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia

Wikipedia is a free, collaborative online encyclopedia that offers detailed information on a wide range of topics. It stands out for its open editing structure, which allows users to contribute, modify and enrich content. The accuracy and high quality of the information are guaranteed thanks to precise rules and guidelines.

Wikipedia was launched on January 15, 2001, thanks to the initiative of Jimmy Wales and Larry Sanger. Since then, the platform has seen exponential growth, offering content in multiple languages ​​and spanning a huge range of topics, including science, history, culture, art, sports and much more.

Wikipedia represents one of the most frequently consulted information resources globally and often serves as a starting point for research on a variety of topics. However, it is essential to note that, as with any source of information, it is always advisable to fact-check and seek additional sources when using Wikipedia for academic or critical purposes.

The artificial intelligence algorithm for Wikipedia

A group of researchers from Samaya AIa London-based company, and the research center Amazon Alexa AI in Tubingen, Germany, he collaborated with the Italian expert Fabio Petroni by Samaya AI to develop a system capable of analyzing and evaluating the reliability of sources on Wikipedia. This innovative tool, called Sideidentifies and replaces inaccurate sources with more reliable sources, thus improving the quality of information.

The artificial intelligence algorithm scans Wikipedia to identify the most authoritative sites to include in the encyclopedia. Side is able to recognize low-quality sources and search for more authoritative alternatives, offering valuable support to editors and moderators in selecting Wikipedia entries.

What do users think?

During tests conducted on the public, 21% praised the quotes identified by artificial intelligence, 10% preferred the sources already present on Wikipedia, while 39% did not express a specific preference. However, a first study suggests that the majority of people involved in the test, almost double, will still continue to independently search for the references deemed most useful.

What does the use of artificial intelligence in researching sources mean?

Using artificial intelligence (AI) to identify reliable sources plays a crucial role in information research. This approach has several facets and essential considerations to keep in mind for an accurate analysis. Thanks to AI, it is possible to develop advanced search algorithms that scrutinize a wide range of sources, evaluating their reliability based on specific criteria.

AI, properly trained, is able to scrutinize the content of a source, establishing its quality and reliability. This process includes identifying signals of trustworthiness such as cited sources, authoritativeness of the author, and presence of academic references, among others. AI automates the verification of sources, examining elements such as the affiliation of the author, the reputation of the site or publication, as well as the presence of errors or inconsistencies in the text.

Artificial intelligence monitors the online reputation of a source or author by analyzing reviews, feedback, citations and mentions on relevant platforms and forums. It is also trained to spot false or misleading news, recognizing signs such as the use of sensational headlines, the absence of verifiable sources and the spread of uncorroborated information.

It is used to evaluate the context in which a source was published, determining whether this affects its reliability. For example, an accredited news source may publish opinion articles that should not be relied upon as verified fact. Designed to learn and improve over time, AI takes into account user feedback and updates in the information ecosystem.

It is crucial that AI-based systems are transparent and able to explain the reasons behind trust ratings. This helps consolidate user trust in the system. AI provides users with tools and information to independently evaluate the quality and reliability of sources, promoting more informed and accurate information research.

Share this: Facebook

X

