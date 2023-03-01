Home Technology Destiny 2 hits all-time Steam player count when Lightfall launches – Destiny 2: Lightfall
Destiny 2’s next major expansion pack launched last night, and it does seem like a pretty big deal for the game. Anyone who tried to log into the game when Lightfall was released will know that due to server clogging and throttling, a large number of players had to wait a while to log in to see how The Witness’ arrival would affect the Sol System. For this, a new player count record was set.

As SteamDB shows, Destiny 2 hit an all-time high last night on the PC platform, with 316,750 people playing the game at around 21:00 GMT / 22:00 CET yesterday.

As a comparison of Lightfall to Destiny 2 (at least on Steam), the previous player count record was set in 2019 when the game left Battle.net and was free to play, when the game reached 292,513 players. The launch of Lightfall surpassed 20,000 players.

There’s no way of knowing how many players logged into Destiny 2 across all platforms yesterday, but one thing we can see is that Lightfall is off to a hellish start.

