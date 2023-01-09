Are you looking forward to the remake of “Silent Hill 2”? ! The Bloober Team responsible for the development of the remake of “Silent Hill 2” reiterated in an interview that it will focus on “key points”.

As a classic among the classics, the remake of “Silent Hill 2” adopts the form of external cooperation. After the release, many players have been worried about whether the classic can be reproduced. Bloober Team has recently been interviewed by a number of foreign media, and their mental journey after submitting the case.

Maciej Głomb, the producer of the remake of Silent Hill 2, revealed that the development consulted a lot of opinions from the original team members, and Konami actively encouraged the creative direction of the development team, including strongly supporting the development vision.

He also revealed that although the remake of “Silent Hill 2” will have a lot of changes and improvements in gameplay and technology, it will not change the established core of the original plot.

When talking about this project, Anna Jasińska, chief marketing officer of Bloober Team, once again mentioned that the monster designers of the first three works of “Silent Hill” were invited, as well as the second and third generation art director Masada Ito and the main character of the “Silent Hill” series. Composer, plus 3rd and 4th generation producer Akira Yamaoka.

KONAMI’s “SILENT HILL Transmission” held in October 2022 will release 4 new “Silent Hill” series “Silent Hill 2” remakes, “Silent Hill: Townfall”, “Silent Hill: Ascension”, “Silent Hill f” and the movie “Return to Silent Hill”.

In short, the remake of “Silent Hill 2” is expected to be released on PS5 and Windows; PS5 will also be exclusive to the host platform for 12 months.

Bloober Team currently has several works on Steam, such as “Layers of Fear”, “Layers of Fear 2”, and “Blair Witch”, which also belong to the trembling style, have received mostly favorable and extremely favorable evaluations. However, 2021’s “The Medium” has a Metacritic player score of 7.0.