Development of a thermoacoustic sensor – Technology Science Research

Monitoring and control of the effects of hydrogen-containing fuel gases in industrial furnaces

April 20th, 2023 – In a research project, the OWI Science for Fuels gGmbH and the Chair for Gas and Thermal Systems at the Technical University Bergakademie Freiberg want to develop and optimize new methods for flame monitoring of hydrogen-containing gas in industrial furnaces with thermoacoustic sensors. In addition to monitoring, the sensors should be suitable for controlling burner systems in connection with undesirable thermoacoustic effects and for optimizing combustion.

One of the central aspects of the research project is the evaluation of the performance of commercially available acoustic and optical sensors as well as ionization probes for natural gas-hydrogen flames, which burn with an invisible to pale blue flame. The acquisition of measurement data is to be optimized through a combination of the most suitable thermoacoustic sensors. Closely related to this is the development of sensor principles that, in addition to the detection of natural gas-hydrogen flames, also allow conclusions to be drawn about their stability under different operating conditions. The detection of the natural gas-hydrogen flame states in industrial burners using acoustic, optical and flame ionization sensors coupled with the associated signal processing methods should provide better insights into the physical relationships between undesired flame behavior and optical and acoustic signals of the flame. This not only serves to generate better real-time insights, but can also help during burner development and tuning. In addition, it can enable active control and prevention of undesired flame behavior during operation. In this way, the researchers want to make a contribution to overcoming the challenges that the manufacturing industry faces in the course of decarbonization through the addition of renewable hydrogen to natural gas as a fuel.

It is not uncommon for industrial furnaces to produce more noise and pollutant emissions. Even small changes, for example in the fuel properties, geometric boundary conditions or temperature differences can lead to two apparently identical furnaces showing a completely different tendency towards instability. In addition, there is an increased complexity in industrial multi-burner systems due to the interaction of several flames with each other and with the environment. Currently, experience-based trial and error measures are used almost exclusively in practice to resolve these types of problems.

In the future, fluctuating shares of renewable gases, such as the addition of green hydrogen to natural gas, will increase. This has a significant impact on industrial furnaces by increasing the burning rate and changing the specific amount of exhaust gas, which leads to changes in the flame behavior and can result in undesirable thermoacoustic oscillations. This results in new challenges for plant operators and manufacturers of sensors for flame monitoring.

The IGF project 22736 BG / 1 “Thermoacoustic sensors for natural gas-hydrogen flames in the furnace” of the research association Forschungskuratorium Maschinenbau e. V. – FKM, Lyoner Straße 18, 60528 Frankfurt am Main is funded via the AIF as part of the program for the promotion of industrial joint research (IGF) by the Federal Ministry of Economics and Climate Protection (BMWK) based on a resolution of the German Bundestag.

The OWI Science for Fuels gGmbH is an independent and non-profit research institution. In cooperation with partners from industry and research, OWI researches and develops concepts and technologies in the fields of energy-efficient use of liquid conventional and alternative combustibles and fuels as well as innovative efficiency technologies. The goal is technically mature, low-greenhouse gas and low-emission solutions for the heat generation and mobility of tomorrow. OWI is an institute affiliated with RWTH Aachen University and sees itself as an intermediary between basic research and application. In the context of technology transfer, OWI works on projects financed by public funds as well as industrial research contracts. Customers include, for example, manufacturers of household heating systems, companies in the automotive supply industry, the mineral oil industry and thermal process technology.

