Paraguay achieves an intermediate tariff of US$ 16.71 kW/month in Itaipú

After bidding with well-defined positions regarding the Itaipu rate for this year, Paraguay and Brazil finally defined the amount that the binational will receive monthly: US$ 16.71 per kW/month, which represents an intermediate point between US$ 20 .75 longed for by our country and the US$ 12.67 that the neighboring country was after, at least still during the government of Jair Bolsonaro. This will generate US$400 million for social spending. A user fee drop will be considered only after April 30.

In a press conference held yesterday, the main authorities of the Right Bank and ANDE announced that an agreement had finally been reached, thanks to which there will be US$ 409 million for investments in social responsibility issues (an amount that doubled what was counted last year for this purpose), in addition to approximately US$ 250 million, to be allocated to ANDE, for priority works and commitments assumed. This was mentioned by Manual María Cáceres, Paraguayan director of the binational.

“We know of the concern of the public and there were even versions that there were already consummated prices and that Brazil had lowered the rate, which was supposedly irrecoverable. With this rate, it is shown that when there is will and vocation, situations like today’s can be reached. We must not fail to take into account that we are negotiating with a view to Annex C”, said the official.

“Itaipu Binacional yesterday defined the electricity service rate for the year 2023. The value of US$16.71 per kW is 19.5% lower than the cost in 2022, which had been US$20.75 per kW” , also appears on the institutional website, posted by the Press Department, Brazilian side.

In turn, Félix Sosa, president of ANDE, indicated that having reached an agreement on the rate is important for the country and for the aforementioned institution, since “100% of what is established in Annex C does not apply, and that will allow additional income. Some US$250 million will be allocated to the financial support of ANDE, and thus Paraguay will be in a better position for the revision of Annex C, which should begin in August of this year”, he explained.

He also added that some of the commitments assumed translate into the investment of US$30 million for the Carmelo Peralta bridge, and another US$10 million for scholarships and health units.

Cáceres added that the intention of Brazil is not a secret, which had tried to reduce the price as much as possible, “but we found ourselves with a new administration, with a different concept regarding socio-environmental expenses, which had started around 2004, just when Inácio Lula da Silva began his first term in government. This sensitivity is still in the interest of the current Brazilian authorities”, he highlighted.

Eventual discount for users, after 30

Consulted the head of ANDE, Félix Sosa, about the possibility that the end user could benefit from the reduction of the Itaipu rate, in his monthly account, he replied that for this it should be expected that, eventually, the new authorities emerged on 30 of the current in the general elections, decide what to do.

With the reduction of Itaipu’s tariff, the state company will save some 104 million dollars, but any discount to the end user will be analyzed after the presidential elections. The entity needs an investment of US$ 6,500 million until 2030, according to the head of ANDE.