Diablo 4 Season of Blood Receives Positive Reviews: User-Friendly Improvements Impressed Players

Diablo 4 Diablo 4 Season of Blood’s user-friendly changes received positive reviews. The Steam version will be launched soon | Although Diablo 4 received very good reviews when it was first launched, as players deepened into the game, they found that the game lacked later content, and the first season The content and balance changes of the game have made players very dissatisfied, and the player reviews have also been very negative; but fortunately, the development team seems to have learned from the experience and listened to the players’ opinions to improve the game. In the official live broadcast just broadcast, it announced the upcoming The new content of the second season “Blood Season” was launched and received a lot of praise.

Diablo 4 Season 2 “Season of Blood” new content

“Diablo 4” Diablo 4 will soon be updated with the second season “Season of Blood”; players will fight against vampire legions from ancient times; and players can use the power of vampires to in turn deal with these legions and their lord “Lord Zir” .

In response to the problem of insufficient late-stage content in the game, in addition to the content related to the new season, the official said that starting from the second season, there will be 5 new late-stage bosses, namely “Thunder-blasting Saint Grigory”, “Echo of Vathen”, “Behemoth in the Ice”, “Lord of Darkness” and the highest difficulty “Echo of Duriel”.

These bosses need to be opened by collecting relevant fragments through whisper events, nightmare dungeons above level 21, hell waves, world BOSS and legion events, etc. Each boss has its own unique items, mounts, and equipment decorations. fall. At the same time, the time between legion events and world bosses in the game will also be reduced, making it easier for players to unlock new bosses.

A large number of humanized changes finally look the same

In the Season of Blood, the game will also usher in a lot of humanized improvements: First, the upgrade experience will be greatly reduced, allowing players to reach full level faster: when the player exceeds level 50, the experience gained from killing monsters will be greatly improved, and at the same time, The monster levels have been adjusted, and player buff effects such as elixirs and seasonal blessings have been improved, making the overall upgrade time from level 1 to level 100 about 40% faster than before.

https://www.wowhead.com/diablo-4/news/diablo-4-content-progression-revamp-season-2-335338

The mount experience will also be improved. After the update, the movement speed of the mount will be increased by 15%, the duration of the whip will also be increased, and it can directly break through roadblocks (finally!!); the cooldown time of dismounting and remounting will also be reduced by half to 5 Second.

The gameplay of Nightmare Dungeon has also been improved, and many overly annoying entries have been modified. For example, the “Lightning Storm” that was deeply hated by many players has been changed to only strike during the battle, and will no longer prevent players from picking up loot. . The randomly generated content of the nightmare dungeon will also be improved, increasing the visibility of traps, monster density, and peak glyph experience points; and removing some overly complex dungeon objectives, so that you only need to defeat the boss to complete the level.

Many storage box and item space issues that have long caused player dissatisfaction will also be greatly improved. First of all, search and filter functions have finally been added, and a “favorite” function has also been added to prevent equipment from being accidentally dismantled or sold. The most important “gems” will be classified as resource materials and will no longer occupy item space.

Finally added search and filtering functions

What’s more important is that in world tiers three and four, ordinary, magical, non-holy (world three), and non-ancient (world four) items will be dropped directly in the form of crafting resources; in other words, players will only pick up holy (world four) items from now on. For equipment from World Three) and Ancient World (World Four), you no longer need to pick up garbage every few minutes and then have to go back to the city. The official also takes into account players who need to check garbage and sell it for money, and will increase the gold coin drop rate in the game.

Teleport points, Lilith statues, and reputation rewards (potion caps, etc.) will all be inherited across characters, so players don’t have to do it all over again every season. In addition, the game will also reduce the overall enchantment cost of legendary items, add storage boxes in all towns with teleport points, etc.

All towns with teleporters will have storage boxes added

The above are only part of the improvements. Changes related to professional balance, new items and resistances, and other new content will be shared on October 11. According to the current online reactions, the content of this new season is all positive and they think it is a good start; of course, most players are always most concerned about the content in the later stages of the game. It depends on whether the team is “powerful” in this update. There isn’t enough new content for everyone to play.

Although Diablo 4 had a rocky start, if it can maintain its current momentum and continue to improve and add new content, it may soon regain its reputation and become an excellent game recognized by players. If you gave up on Diablo 4 because you were disappointed with the first season, consider giving it a chance in this second season.

In addition, Diablo 4 will launch a Steam version, which will be launched on October 18 like the second season; Steam will also support cross-platform play and shared progress. Existing players can use their own Battle.net accounts and their characters on the Steam version. Play the game, but of course the game itself has to be purchased separately. Players of the Steam version can also use Steam achievements, friends list, invite friends to play games and other Steam platform functions.

