Hangzhou Asian Games Track and Field Competition Ends

On October 5th, the Hangzhou Asian Games track and field competition concluded on the bank of the Qiantang River. The athletes showcased their charm in high-level events, leaving spectators in awe. The Chinese track and field team’s performance was exceptional, winning a total of 19 gold medals, 11 silver medals, and 9 bronze medals in this Asian Games.

In the men’s marathon, He Jie secured the gold medal, while Zhang Deshun won the silver medal in the women’s marathon. These victories contributed to the Chinese track and field team’s impressive medal tally. Additionally, athletes Xie Zhenye and Ge Manqi both claimed two gold medals each, showing their dominance in their respective events. Zheng Ninali and Sun Qihao also performed exceptionally well, securing the championships in the women’s heptathlon and men’s decathlon, respectively.

Throughout the Hangzhou Asian Games, track and field athletes from various sports delegations competed fiercely in pursuit of victory. Their performances embodied the Olympic motto of “Faster, Higher, Stronger – More United,” showcasing the allure of track and field sports.

Many players stood out with their remarkable performances. Gong Lijiao, representing the Chinese sports delegation, clinched her third consecutive Asian Games championship in women’s shot put with a distance of 19.58 meters. Despite already securing the championship, Li Ling continued to challenge her own Asian record in the women’s pole vault competition, demonstrating her determination and pursuit of excellence.

The Chinese sports delegation’s athletes, including Wang Jianan and Yang Jiayu, successfully defended their titles in their respective events. Young athletes such as Xiong Shiqi, Wang Qi, and Sun Qihao also shone brightly, winning gold medals in their first Asian Games. Their fearless and hardworking competition styles earned praise from Director of the Jiangsu Provincial Track and Field Management Center, Liu Dongfeng.

The sprinters of the Chinese sports delegation delivered exceptional performances at the Hangzhou Asian Games. In the men’s 4×100 meter relay, Chen Jiapeng made a stunning comeback to secure the championship for the Chinese team. Their remarkable displays fueled excitement and hope for the future of Chinese track and field.

A total of 8 records were shattered during the Asian Games track and field competitions held at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium. Notably, 3 athletes from different delegations who trained under the same coach set a competition record in the men’s pole vault final. The athletes emphasized the importance of mutual growth and development during their training.

The warm and lively atmosphere at the Hangzhou Asian Games contributed to the success of the event. The track and field sports display and awards ceremony team played the championship-winning athletes’ favorite songs, creating an enjoyable atmosphere. Spectators actively participated in the interaction, applauding the contestants. Athletes expressed their gratitude for the support and atmosphere, with javelin champion Chopra highlighting the greatness of the venue and audience.

The Hangzhou Asian Games track and field events were a spectacular sight to behold. As night fell, the audience illuminated the stadium with the flashlights of their mobile phones, resembling a sky full of bright stars. These unforgettable memories will forever be cherished by all participants.

