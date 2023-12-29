Diablo General Manager Wants People to Have Fun with Destroyed Builds – Diablo IV – Gamereactor

Diablo IV General Manager Embraces Broken Builds

Since the release of Diablo IV, players have experienced their fair share of broken builds. However, according to the franchise’s general manager, Rod Fergusson, that’s not necessarily a problem.

In a recent interview with Electronic Playground Network, Fergusson expressed his belief that some of the best moments in the game are made when players feel the most broken.

“Sometimes you focus on balance rather than fun,” he explained. “Like, you can say ‘everything has to be on the same level’ and you’re really trying to be fair, but the thing about a Diablo game is when you feel like you’re cheating, or you feel like you’re fooling by exploiting some loophole Those overwhelming moments as a development team, it feels really, really fun. That’s what we’re trying to embrace, and now in Season 2, Ball-Lightning Sorc’s [構建] was ridiculous, but we were like “Let them have fun, we’ll deal with it later.”

This mindset, Fergusson clarified, doesn’t mean that broken builds will last forever. Instead, it’s more of a “enjoy it while you can” mentality. As time goes by, new patches, buffs, and nerfs will introduce new super-powerful builds for players to enjoy. But for now, Fergusson encourages players to relish in the current broken builds without feeling guilty about utilizing them.

While some players may be wary of investing time and effort into a build that may soon be addressed by developers, Fergusson’s words suggest that embracing the brokenness can lead to some of the most enjoyable experiences in the game. So, for those currently using a ball lightning wizard or any other broken build, wear it proudly and have fun with it while it lasts.