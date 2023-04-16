Logitech Zone Learn headphones, for youth and education

Le cuffie Logitech Wired Learn Zones are designed for K-12 students. Learn Zones are optimized for use by younger learners, thanks to a durable design with replaceable bearings and cables. These new headsets, designed with a scalable fit, were built for increased, sustained concentration and long-term use.

Logitech has worked hand in hand with educators and students, from concept to final prototype, to deliver an education-focused product that has resulted in a headset designed, engineered and tested to support learning anytime, anywhere. Furthermore, it is certified Works With Chromebook (WWCB). Zone Learns are suitable for use in any learning context to make it more accessible and effective.

Michele Hermann, general manager and head of education solutions at Logitech

We designed Zone Learn headphones with audio in mind, so they can be used in education and allow students to focus, follow lessons and learn without too many distractions. At Logitech, we have decades of history in the audio industry and have been able to integrate our experience and expertise into a headset dedicated to young K-12 students.

According to a survey of more than 1,000 educators conducted by Logitech and Education Week, the 74% of respondents say students’ physical comfort level while using educational technology has a significant impact on their engagement. With the Learn Zones, students can live the lessons enjoying a truly immersive experience of the contents, thanks to extraordinary audiovisual experiences. Each headset comes with a lightweight headband and even weight distribution, designed for smaller heads. Additionally, students can use the adjustable scroll arms to achieve a perfect fit, ensuring the headphones stay in the optimal position.

Cuffie Logitech Zone Learn

Zone Learn headphones are built with quality audio in mind, so students can hear and be heard clearly. More than music, the audio drivers are tuned for clarity of voice and are optimized for digital learning scenarios – such as lessons involving speech – and are perfect for example for pupils learning languages ​​through the many educational apps on the market. Two listening experiences are available: over-ear for increased noise isolation e on-ear for balanced insulation while maintaining awareness of what is happening outside. The boom and retractable microphone of the headphones can be rotated 120 degrees.

Logitech Zone Learn headsets are extremely durable and have been extensively tested to meet Military Standard 810G. The functionalities plug-and-play include variants with connectors AUX da 3,5 mm, USB-A e USB-Cso it works with most devices, operating systems and conferencing platforms.

In case of malfunction, teachers can easily repair the headphones themselves thanks to the optional replaceable and interchangeable ear cushions and cables. In fact, you can switch between over-ear and on-ear pads and vice versa, as well as choose between 3.5mm, USB-A and USB-C cables for greater flexibility and for longer life, less waste and more savings .

Prices and availability

The Zone Learn headset will be available to order at education retailers worldwide starting this spring, at RRP of €49.99.

Approach to sustainability

At Logitech, products are designed to deliver great user experiences and minimize environmental impact. Zone Learn headphones were designed with the future in mind. In accordance with product regulations, Learn Zones are 100% PVC, VOC and paint free. In addition, 22% of the plastic parts of the headphones are made with post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic.

All Logitech products are certified carbon neutral and use renewable energy wherever possible. When you purchase a Logitech product, that product’s carbon footprint is reduced to zero and you enable the support of forestry, renewable energy and climate impacted communities.